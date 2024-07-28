I’m a Group Chat Gay by which I mean I am spewing gay nonsense in a minimum of three group chats with fellow screamy gays at any given time. Maybe you can relate or maybe that sounds like your worst nightmare. Maybe you only have the capacity and time for ONE group chat at any given time. Okay, brave of you! Maybe you don’t have any group chats at all, and yet, here you are, clicking on a personality quiz about group chats, so what does that say about you! I’m just kidding, no judgment here. So long as you don’t judge me for how many group chats I’m in. Take this quiz to find out which friend group from a queer television series your group chat most resembles!
Quiz: Which Friend Group From Queer TV Is Your Group Chat?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 872 articles for us.
You forgot to add the key queer group chat dynamic: a group chat entirely made up of your toxic ex’s exes… I got the L Word, why do you ask?