I’m a Group Chat Gay by which I mean I am spewing gay nonsense in a minimum of three group chats with fellow screamy gays at any given time. Maybe you can relate or maybe that sounds like your worst nightmare. Maybe you only have the capacity and time for ONE group chat at any given time. Okay, brave of you! Maybe you don’t have any group chats at all, and yet, here you are, clicking on a personality quiz about group chats, so what does that say about you! I’m just kidding, no judgment here. So long as you don’t judge me for how many group chats I’m in. Take this quiz to find out which friend group from a queer television series your group chat most resembles!

Which Friend Group From Queer TV Is Your Group Chat?

Which of the following sounds like it could be the name of a group chat you’re in?(Required)
What emoji would your friends be most likely to put next to your name in their phones?(Required)
What was the latest drama in your group chat?(Required)
What’s your romantic history with your group chat?(Required)
What sounds like your ideal birthday party location/vibe?(Required)
What’s one word you would use to describe your group chat?(Required)
What’s your chaotic tendency in a group chat?(Required)
What sounds the most relaxing to you?(Required)
What was the last piece of advice you gave to someone in your group chat?(Required)
What group chat “rule” do you feel most passionate about?(Required)
How many group chats are you in?(Required)

