Quiz: Which Character From ‘The Hunting Wives’ Are You?

HAVE! YOU! WATCHED! THE HUNTING WIVES! YET!!!! I told you I was going to continue to ask this question. Well lo and behold, it was only a matter of time before I whipped up a Which Character From The Hunting Wives Are You? quiz. We have some unhinged questions to go with this endeavor, naturally. And listen, you’re not going to like who you get, okay? There’s no “good” result here. Everyone on this show is bad! Many are cops or Republicans! Take this quiz at your own risk!!!!

Which Character From The Hunting Wives Are You?

Who are you the most likely to betray?(Required)
Choose a (hopefully normal colored) margarita style:(Required)
Choose a hunting weapon:(Required)
Choose a TV show with “wives” in the title:(Required)
How would you be most likely to ruin your life?(Required)
Would you help your best friend bury a body?(Required)
What’s your favorite Brittany Snow performance?(Required)
What’s your favorite Malin Åkerman performance?(Required)
What sounds the most fun to you?(Required)
Pick a Hunting Wives line:(Required)
What’s your order at Coyote Joe’s?(Required)

  2. Margo

    You’re a master manipulator!!!! You’re in charge!!! You’re scary!!!! Lesbians are crashing out left and right over you!!!!!!

    I don’t think this is a compliment.😅

