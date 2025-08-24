Quiz: What Type of Lesbian Know-It-All Are You?

Lesbians. We’re full of arcane knowledge. It is our right. But what specific knowledge do you personally hold and lord over others? Take this quiz, and I bet I could guess.

What Type of Lesbian Know-It-All Are You?

What queer club would you most want to join?(Required)
What are we most likely to find in your bag?(Required)
What kind of bag do you carry?(Required)
What Wikipedia research rabbit hole would you be most likely to go down?(Required)
What gift would you most like to receive?(Required)
What would you like to watch right now?(Required)
What are you known for in the gay group chat?(Required)
Pick a theme for your birthday party:(Required)
What chores do you need to do today?(Required)
What brings you peace?(Required)
What thrift store find would make you excited?(Required)
Pick a queer film:(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 1076 articles for us.

3 Comments

  3. You are A Lesbian Who Knows Everything About Queer History!

    It’s a good thing we have you around — otherwise, how would we know that this big sociopolitical thing happening in the present day is actually greatly informed by the past which also holds the keys for how to confront the current moment?

    But I’m also a cat & sports dyke! I contain multitudes.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!