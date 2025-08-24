Quiz: What Type of Lesbian Know-It-All Are You?

Lesbians. We’re full of arcane knowledge. It is our right. But what specific knowledge do you personally hold and lord over others? Take this quiz, and I bet I could guess.
What Type of Lesbian Know-It-All Are You?
What movie is this photo with all these plants & cigs?
Do I get know-it-all points for knowing it’s from Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix (even those fh I haven’t watched the show)?
You are A Lesbian Who Knows Everything About Queer History!
It’s a good thing we have you around — otherwise, how would we know that this big sociopolitical thing happening in the present day is actually greatly informed by the past which also holds the keys for how to confront the current moment?
But I’m also a cat & sports dyke! I contain multitudes.