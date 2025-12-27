Hi and welcome to the final Pluribus recap of the first season! My apologies for the lateness; I’ve been with my wife in Virginia visiting with my family and enjoying the holidays. But there was only so long I could stay away from the extreme pull this show has on me, so here we are! Enjoy this Pluribus finale recap! As a reminder, I don’t break down these episodes in their entirety, though there are plenty of places you can find that style of recap for this show elsewhere. Instead, I like to dive deep on some sort of real world connection, the show’s metaphorical work, or just a particular moment that stands out. There are suggestions for additional conversation topics at the end, but feel free to discuss anything! This recap and the subsequent comment section contain spoilers. And again, sorry this is late! I’m looking forward to discussing the finale and the season as a whole with you!
In the Pluribus season one’s conclusion, Manousos finally arrives after his long and hard journey to Albuquerque. He expects to find the version of Carol Sturka he saw in the tapes shipped to him — which it turns out he did watch — the Carol who was investigating the hive and determined to figure out a way to undo the joining. Instead, he finds a Carol who is playing house with Zosia.
Well, Zosia is smart enough to get out of there before his arrival. But Manousos will eventually meet her in the episode and get her to tell him everything about her involvement with Carol. Before then, Manousos tries to get Carol to talk to him about their potential plans in his ambulance, without phones. He doesn’t want the hive to be able to hear them, and he knows they have drones.
Carol thinks all these precautions are very silly, even though she herself hated the hive spying on her via drones in the immediate aftermath of the joining. Carol thinks placing her phone in airplane mode is enough to mitigate the hive potentially listening in, and she could be right, but she could also be wrong. The hive can practically telepathically communicate, and we don’t yet know the full extent of their technological capabilities. Carol seemed to previously understand that going analog or at least low tech — the dry erase board, the mailed tapes filmed on a camcorder — was the only way to circumvent the hive’s watchful eye. She once shared Manousos’ paranoia and mistrust. But here she is, wanting to use the translator technology on her phone to make her interactions with Manousos easier, defaulting to a shortcut.
Because Carol has adapted to the world around her. She has new empathy for the hive due to her growing personal relationship with Zosia. She has essentially grown closer to her oppressor. When the hive abandoned Carol, leaving her in isolation, it was essentially a form of torture that made her feel dependent on them. She wanted them back, even if that comes at a cost.
Carol’s gradual acceptance to her new reality and adjustment to make it work for her is, indeed, how certain groups of people respond to a rapidly changing world where our freedoms are taken away from us. It’s hard to look at Carol’s behaviors throughout this episode and not see her whiteness and, more specifically, a correlation with white feminism. She reacts to Manousos as if he’s dangerous and violent, securing her house. She reacts to his fears of the hive as if he’s being ridiculous, but that was once her! She has abandoned her own worldview and principles in favor of comfort.
We all made fun of the women in the pussy hats holding signs that said “If Hillary had won, we’d be at brunch” at the 2017 Women’s March, but it wasn’t just that the sentiment underplayed Hillary’s own evil policies or positioned the casual luxury of brunch as something to prioritize in the fight against the literal rise of fascism but also the fact that a lot of those women…were back at brunch like nothing happened days, maybe even hours later. Certain groups of white liberals merely adjusted to life under Trump, perhaps gesturing at protest but still benefiting from certain systems the ruling class profits off of, relying on the convenience of Amazon, talking about the evils of certain companies without participating in targeted boycotts.
None of the extreme methods Manousos uses in this finale in order to test his theories about how to undo the joining are any more aggressive than the methods Carol used a few episodes ago. She literally drugged Zosia, handcuffed herself to her, risked not only Zosia’s death but another mass death event by upsetting the hive. As Zosia herself points out to Carol, Manousos warned the hive before he put them into their catatonic state. If you find yourself bristling at his actions but not hers, I encourage you to interrogate any subconscious biases behind that.
When the hive abandons town again following Manousos’ actions, Carol makes a telling choice. She goes with them. She spends her days traipsing all over the world with Zosia on a never-ending idyllic lesbian date, from reading Ursula K. Le Guin poolside to taking a warm couples bath in the city to shacking up in a cozy ski chalet after hitting the slopes. It is a fantasy more intimate than Diabaté’s, but it is a fantasy just the same. Her motivations here are complicated of course, rooted in grief, in abandonment, in complete lack of control over this world imposed upon her. But it’s hard to deny that Carol is making this new reality work for her, finding the luxury in it, adapting her expectations and worldview so that she might enjoy this new world rather than do the difficult work of trying to fight and undo it. Again, we can see this response to our own reality time and time again, people adapting their own lives and behaviors to make room for world-changing forces like fascism even as they claim to oppose it. It is natural to seek comfort in end times, but complacency is different than comfort.
It is only when Carol is made aware of a direct threat to her personal bodily autonomy that she snaps back to reality. She learns the hive is indeed attempting to harvest stem cells from her frozen eggs, which as I understand it from comments left on these recaps, would be quite difficult and also require fertilizing the eggs to make embryos. But regardless, they are trying to do it, and they seemingly do not need her consent in order to do so. There is something lovely about the comfort and love Carol creates for herself with Zosia in the apocalypse, but it is not real, and it seems like it also has been a distraction. The hive has been busy preparing her eggs while she has been lost in the swirl of grief, desire, and desperation for a life that feels as close to normal and fulfilling as possible.
It’s not a perfect 1:1 comparison, but I’m admittedly reminded here of the ways certain reproductive justice movements largely led by white women and centered on contraception and abortion access often excluded the women of color who were losing the right to choose to have kids as they were being forcibly sterilized. Carol’s view of the harms caused by the hive has become limited to only really focusing on herself. It’s a threat to her own bodily autonomy and freedom that snaps her out of things and convinces her to return to Manousos (with an atom bomb?!) to work on a way to save the world. Manousos asks her to choose between the girl (Zosia) or the world, but he might as well ask her to choose between herself and the world, a more accurate question ultimately since Zosia isn’t really an individual girl. Carol wants it both ways: to maintain her autonomy and selfhood while also indulging in the supposedly utopic world provided by the hive. For much of this episode, she isn’t seeing beyond herself. The hive’s use of her eggs is an undeniable violation. It takes a threat to her own personhood to make her want to fight back again.
Again, between her willingness to adjust to her new circumstances rather than be too uncomfortable and her renewed desire to resist once she’s personally violated, this all feels very familiar. It is how many privileged groups respond to oppressive forces, even when those forces do impact them directly. Sometimes, it is easier to ignore and adjust, to protest but still ultimately become complacent. Increasingly, Pluribus feels like a fascinating study on how different people respond to the end of the world and to threats on personal autonomy and creative freedom. Between Carol and Manousos — and Diabate and some of the other immune individuals — it’s clear there is no perfect response. But season one ends on what I see as a somewhat hopeful note. I may be critical of the path Carol took to get here, but I am still glad she arrived, redetermined to fight for a world where people can make real choices about their lives and express their individuality. The hive claims happiness and a world without friction, but it is also a world without play, without creativity, without imagination or mess or passion or, hell, hobbies. That’s not a world I want to live in, and Carol doesn’t want to either, even if it means a hard and long road ahead.
- So Manousos has clearly unlocked something having to do with radio frequencies? Can someone who knows more about this sort of stuff weigh in with theories?
- Why exactly does Carol need the atomic bomb?
- I started writing out some notes on potential parallels between this narrative and The Left Hand of Darkness, the essential Le Guin novel Carol is seen reading, but it got too unwieldy for the confines of this recap so I scratched it, but I’d love to discuss with Le Guin fans in the comments!
- The opening sequence of Kusimayu joining the hive is a fascinating one, because I suppose there are probably different ways to view and interpret it, but I personally viewed it through such a horror lens. What are your thoughts?
I want to push back on interpreting Carol’s decision to find a new normal with Zosia prior to Manousos arriving as a parallel to white liberals finding a new normal under Trump.
Carol does not know Manousos is coming – she does not know she has a single living ally in the fight against the hive. She just endured 40 days of isolation from humans – solitary confinement is considered a form of torture by pretty much all human rights organizations. This is not a temporary situation for her. Prior to Manousos’s arrival – it was a future of isolation or finding some sort of new normal with the hive and the other survivors who want to live with the hive. She chose the latter. And she was still trying to find a way to unjoin people in the hive. She tells Zosia this in episode 8.
I’m all for calling out Carol’s extreme privilege- both in terms of wealth and race – but I think this projection about white women’s performative activism under Trump onto her behavior is flawed.
I will agree that her reaction to Manousos was flawed – however so was Manousos’s reaction to her! And neither of them have the knowledge that we have as viewers. Carol has no reason to believe that Manousos isn’t violent. She has not seen him researching or traveling to get to her. A man shows up with a machete to her house.
You make a good point about her lack of knowledge about Manousos as being more than just a man with a machete turning up at her house, although at that point I do think she is still too attached to this fake happy life when she could at least consider that Manousos might help achieve what she had previously wanted. Once her individuality is threatened she is ready to give him a chance.
I had been disturbed enough by Carol hooking up with Zosia in the previous episode, but if she had completely given up on reversing the joining it is just about understandable, although not okay. But the fact that she had accepted this fake life with Zosia to the extent that she was hostile to Manousos as a threat to that was very disturbing. She knew it was fake, her gender neutral pronouns for pre-joining Zosia’s ?late partner was proof. (For the record in theory pre-joining Zosia’s sexuality shouldn’t matter because she’s not consented regardless, but if my body was used to seduce a man that feels slightly worse than the already horrific idea of it being used to seduce a woman).
Anyway at least Carol got back to wanting to save the world in the end, although disappointing it was for very selfish reasons.
I saw the joining of Kusimayu and the immediate loss of individuality and culture only as a bad thing.