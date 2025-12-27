Hi and welcome to the final Pluribus recap of the first season! My apologies for the lateness; I’ve been with my wife in Virginia visiting with my family and enjoying the holidays. But there was only so long I could stay away from the extreme pull this show has on me, so here we are! Enjoy this Pluribus finale recap! As a reminder, I don’t break down these episodes in their entirety, though there are plenty of places you can find that style of recap for this show elsewhere. Instead, I like to dive deep on some sort of real world connection, the show’s metaphorical work, or just a particular moment that stands out. There are suggestions for additional conversation topics at the end, but feel free to discuss anything! This recap and the subsequent comment section contain spoilers. And again, sorry this is late! I’m looking forward to discussing the finale and the season as a whole with you! In the Pluribus season one’s conclusion, Manousos finally arrives after his long and hard journey to Albuquerque. He expects to find the version of Carol Sturka he saw in the tapes shipped to him — which it turns out he did watch — the Carol who was investigating the hive and determined to figure out a way to undo the joining. Instead, he finds a Carol who is playing house with Zosia. Well, Zosia is smart enough to get out of there before his arrival. But Manousos will eventually meet her in the episode and get her to tell him everything about her involvement with Carol. Before then, Manousos tries to get Carol to talk to him about their potential plans in his ambulance, without phones. He doesn’t want the hive to be able to hear them, and he knows they have drones. Carol thinks all these precautions are very silly, even though she herself hated the hive spying on her via drones in the immediate aftermath of the joining. Carol thinks placing her phone in airplane mode is enough to mitigate the hive potentially listening in, and she could be right, but she could also be wrong. The hive can practically telepathically communicate, and we don’t yet know the full extent of their technological capabilities. Carol seemed to previously understand that going analog or at least low tech — the dry erase board, the mailed tapes filmed on a camcorder — was the only way to circumvent the hive’s watchful eye. She once shared Manousos’ paranoia and mistrust. But here she is, wanting to use the translator technology on her phone to make her interactions with Manousos easier, defaulting to a shortcut.

Because Carol has adapted to the world around her. She has new empathy for the hive due to her growing personal relationship with Zosia. She has essentially grown closer to her oppressor. When the hive abandoned Carol, leaving her in isolation, it was essentially a form of torture that made her feel dependent on them. She wanted them back, even if that comes at a cost. Carol’s gradual acceptance to her new reality and adjustment to make it work for her is, indeed, how certain groups of people respond to a rapidly changing world where our freedoms are taken away from us. It’s hard to look at Carol’s behaviors throughout this episode and not see her whiteness and, more specifically, a correlation with white feminism. She reacts to Manousos as if he’s dangerous and violent, securing her house. She reacts to his fears of the hive as if he’s being ridiculous, but that was once her! She has abandoned her own worldview and principles in favor of comfort. We all made fun of the women in the pussy hats holding signs that said “If Hillary had won, we’d be at brunch” at the 2017 Women’s March, but it wasn’t just that the sentiment underplayed Hillary’s own evil policies or positioned the casual luxury of brunch as something to prioritize in the fight against the literal rise of fascism but also the fact that a lot of those women…were back at brunch like nothing happened days, maybe even hours later. Certain groups of white liberals merely adjusted to life under Trump, perhaps gesturing at protest but still benefiting from certain systems the ruling class profits off of, relying on the convenience of Amazon, talking about the evils of certain companies without participating in targeted boycotts.

None of the extreme methods Manousos uses in this finale in order to test his theories about how to undo the joining are any more aggressive than the methods Carol used a few episodes ago. She literally drugged Zosia, handcuffed herself to her, risked not only Zosia’s death but another mass death event by upsetting the hive. As Zosia herself points out to Carol, Manousos warned the hive before he put them into their catatonic state. If you find yourself bristling at his actions but not hers, I encourage you to interrogate any subconscious biases behind that. When the hive abandons town again following Manousos’ actions, Carol makes a telling choice. She goes with them. She spends her days traipsing all over the world with Zosia on a never-ending idyllic lesbian date, from reading Ursula K. Le Guin poolside to taking a warm couples bath in the city to shacking up in a cozy ski chalet after hitting the slopes. It is a fantasy more intimate than Diabaté’s, but it is a fantasy just the same. Her motivations here are complicated of course, rooted in grief, in abandonment, in complete lack of control over this world imposed upon her. But it’s hard to deny that Carol is making this new reality work for her, finding the luxury in it, adapting her expectations and worldview so that she might enjoy this new world rather than do the difficult work of trying to fight and undo it. Again, we can see this response to our own reality time and time again, people adapting their own lives and behaviors to make room for world-changing forces like fascism even as they claim to oppose it. It is natural to seek comfort in end times, but complacency is different than comfort. It is only when Carol is made aware of a direct threat to her personal bodily autonomy that she snaps back to reality. She learns the hive is indeed attempting to harvest stem cells from her frozen eggs, which as I understand it from comments left on these recaps, would be quite difficult and also require fertilizing the eggs to make embryos. But regardless, they are trying to do it, and they seemingly do not need her consent in order to do so. There is something lovely about the comfort and love Carol creates for herself with Zosia in the apocalypse, but it is not real, and it seems like it also has been a distraction. The hive has been busy preparing her eggs while she has been lost in the swirl of grief, desire, and desperation for a life that feels as close to normal and fulfilling as possible.