I have learned the most confounding and yet intriguing news: Paula Pell and her wife, writer Janine Brito, have written a female buddy comedy movie for Kim Kardashian.

Paula Pell recalls, “My agent said, ‘Kim Kardashian is looking to put together some sort of girls’ friendship movie,” recalls Pell. “I think Janine said, ‘I don’t think she’s gonna want two lesbians who live in the woods to be writing her movie.’” But she was wrong! Because The Fifth Wheel is real and it’s happening. The general premise is such: a group of high school friends reunite in Vegas, a hot stranger (Kardashian, obviously) crashes their party, and chaos ensues.

And the list of those involved feels a bit like Hollywood Mad Libs but in a very intriguing way: Written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito, directed by Eva Longoria, and starring Fortune Feimster, Casey Wilson, Brenda Song, Nikki Glaser, and Kim Kardashian. Oh and alongside Pell and Kardashian, Will Ferrell is one of the producers. You could have paid me a million dollars and I never would have come up with that particular combination of writers, actors, director, and producers, but I am actually really intrigued. I feel like this is either going to be a car wreck of a film that becomes a cult classic for how horrible it is or the funniest movie that’s come out in a decade.

To Kim K’s credit, Paula Pell says that now that she’s in her 60s she doesn’t suffer assholes or work with people with an ounce of jerkiness in them. She says, “Kim’s doing a fantastic job at the part that we’ve written for her.” I have a feeling Kim will be playing an exaggerated/stylized version of herself, based on the few behind-the-scenes photos that have been dropped so far, which hopefully will fit her skillset a lot better than her role on Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair which has been the subject of some criticism.

I personally hope the movie is in line with the movie Wine Country, which Paula Pell co-starred in and she says that group of women are her “heart and soul.”

I know I’m a little behind the times because this movie has been in the works for years, but the first looks were just dropped a few weeks ago, and Netflix hasn’t released a date yet, so I’m glad I found out about it now from Paula Pell’s interview that was technically about her being the hilarious lesbian neighbor in The ‘Burbs so I can look forward to what will surely be a chaotic ride.

Buckle Up for More Gay News

+ Kate McKinnon left the city for a farm where she writes her children’s novels and is prepared to survive four (4) days in the apocalypse

+ Olivia Coleman talks about why she is drawn to queer projects like her latest, Jimpa, and her own gender feelings

+ Trans actresses Lux Pascal and Rev. Yolanda talk about their new project The Beauty, a sci-fi tale about a beauty drug with deadly consequences

+ Lesbian actress Miriam Margolyes will reprise her role in the short film Friend of Dorothy when it expands into a feature film

+ Severance and Gen Q actress Jen Tullock was at the re-rising of the pride flag at Stonewall

+ Dove Cameron is to star alongside fellow former child star Avan Jogia in a sexy thriller that proves they’re all grown up

+ Bella Barkow and Rose Garcia (who you might recognize from The Real L Word) and their company, BellaRose Productions, are taking over Dinah

+ For Valentine’s Day, E! News highlighted Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett’s love story https://www.eonline.com/news/1428475/elliot-page-julia-shipletts-private-romance

+ The Last Thing He Told Me is coming back for season two, and I can’t tell from the trailer if Aisha Taylor will be back as Jennifer Garner’s character’s gay best friend but fingers crossed!

+ ICYMI I wrote about School Spirits and the queer ship that is finally canon

Favorite