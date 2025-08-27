Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got into this week, via Instagram. Let’s go!

I am very amused that all the comments are people who indeed got married at Lucy’s show and now need this T-shirt.

Increasingly certain that Chappell’s performance footage is captured directly by God herself?? It’s so good!

Alllllert our favorite singer slash novelist is at it again!

This is quite literally maximizing a joint slay IMO!

I love her, never change Cardi!

Finally, a chef who agrees with me that raisins are HELL!

Okay well I need to give no fucks so I am just waiting for 50, I guess!

This does seem quite simple…but it’s just SO much salt, I can’t get over that part. All my salt, gone!

Mario…wow! Okay! Took me a minute, but I’m with it! Sounds good to me!

Creative friendships are possibly my favorite kind of connection?

I am starting to feel like I have to get into this season of Project Runway, it feels like it has the old magic back??

She is still so goddamn cool, like we really crushed with Melissa.

I do not care that this is a week old, because if you post such a hugely important image on grid HOURS after I write this column, I get to talk about it whenever I decide! Please get married!