No Filter: Tommy Dorfman x Torrey Peters Is an Instant Joint Slay

feature image of Tommy Dorfman by Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got into this week, via Instagram. Let’s go!

I am very amused that all the comments are people who indeed got married at Lucy’s show and now need this T-shirt.

Increasingly certain that Chappell’s performance footage is captured directly by God herself?? It’s so good!

Alllllert our favorite singer slash novelist is at it again!

This is quite literally maximizing a joint slay IMO!

I love her, never change Cardi!

Finally, a chef who agrees with me that raisins are HELL!

Okay well I need to give no fucks so I am just waiting for 50, I guess!

This does seem quite simple…but it’s just SO much salt, I can’t get over that part. All my salt, gone!

Mario…wow! Okay! Took me a minute, but I’m with it! Sounds good to me!

Creative friendships are possibly my favorite kind of connection?

I am starting to feel like I have to get into this season of Project Runway, it feels like it has the old magic back??

She is still so goddamn cool, like we really crushed with Melissa.

I do not care that this is a week old, because if you post such a hugely important image on grid HOURS after I write this column, I get to talk about it whenever I decide! Please get married!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 367 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!