No Filter: Sarah Paulson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Was a Big Lesbian Party

Hello and welcome to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to last week! Got it? Great, lets rock and roll!

Dykes and cats always hits! What do you want from me!

I love this! And! I loved her performance of Nessa, exactly the right about of deeply irritating and sad!

Brows are BACK!

I love EVERY single one of these photos! Redefining ate!

Oh did you think Sarah Paulson getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame would be anything other than a party for lesbians?

brb crying!

One thing I am a sucker for is the long history between Broadway and restaurants!

I am a little surprised that I love this bangs and dark lip so much on her but! I do!

Maybeeeee 2005 is in fact here to stay…

I am so glad THEE Patrick Starr agrees that Keke in red hair is a MUST!

I love that the world falls in love with Curling every four years. It’s thrilling!

MUST BE NICE TO BE IN LOVE, HUH!

Is there anything this woman cannot do??

Perfect.

