Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities have been up to this week, via their Instagram! Let’s grip it and rip it!

Nothing could be more correct! The icon of many years, if we are being honest!

Perfect, no notes!

Anna Camp is 43 and still very in love! Happy belated and good for you!

You know what Hayley, I respect this! You can’t beat the juggernaut that is Wicked, so you might as well join!

This shoot is SO sick! I will admit that my first thought was that no one sent final photos sized for social to Cardi, but whatever! She rocks!

Meg, can we be friends? Just friends, I promise, it just seems like I would have the best time ever kicking it with you?

It would not occur to me that you could ever be hungry while you were on the set of Top Chef? Like isn’t that job eating? This is why Kristen has this job and not me!

From Severance to the stage! We love to see it!

My favorite kind of couples content! Let’s get GOOFY, why is everyone so serious!!

I have to imagine this was a tough call for some Lucy fans, right? Like sure you want to get married by Lucy but on Kimmel? Much to consider!

OBSESSED! Quite literally every single Oh, Mary! casting has been INSPIRED and perfect.

Heather Gay, what are you doing here??

Every single one of these Hamilton sound videos have made me laugh, and this one is simply no exception!

Good news! Feel free to trauma dump the next time you see Mae!

Sorry this picture is tooo cunt to leave out! Come on!