Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities are up to, via their instagram! Let’s rock n roll!

I am so sorry but I am sucker for these prank calls!

Does anyone want a dog that Meg Salter and her gf are fostering??? Let’s get the word out!

Even though I have also gone to a gun range one (1) time, I was still rather shocked at this image, tbh!

Look, if Cynthia say you have to see Cats: The Jellicle Ball, then you do! Those are just the rules!

It’s giving professor at the Graduate School of Design, and I do approve!

Meg has made her Broadway debut and the streets (one tiktok review I watched) are saying she killed it!

Rich people do just be taking trips in a way I am quite jealous of!!

I am so proud of my girl! She crushed!

St. Vincent, Texas style!

Yes.

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