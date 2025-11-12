No Filter: I Can’t Believe We’re Doing an Unhinged ‘Wicked’ Press Tour AGAIN

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is where I tell you what our favorite queer celebrities got up to over the last week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

Okay I need y’all to stop playing with me now, this is simply too much!

Cynthia and her hat, what a journey this has been!

Lesbians supporting musical theater…likely place for them to be!

I have not watched Selling Sunset in years but I am thrilled Chrishell has freed herself from those scary men!

No joke, finally mastering how to cook eggs on a stainless steel pan made me feel like a damn PROFESSIONAL, let Kristen give you that same gift.

One thing we are always going to be celebrating is THEE Brandy! I love that everyone loves her!!

And let us also take a moment to appreciate Monica!! These women raised me!

I am lowkey into how often these two are like, cosplaying their own love story? Amazing.

I also love this because FUN fact Cyndi Lauper was my very first live music experience! SO gay of me!

Sorry, I have to include this because this is the best example of cross promotional synergy I have ever seen! I hate that I know those words too, don’t worry!

How long are tours?? Do they feel as long for the person doing them? Bless you!

