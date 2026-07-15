Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I find fun posts from our favorite queer celebrities on IG, and share them here, for you! What fun!

Pretty Princess award is going out to Cynthia for this one! It’s soooo lovely!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dav7H3FydST/

Personally I am cackling at this so much that I will forgive Stacy for thinking Greg is saying this line and not Tom!

Actually speak on this Jenna! Anytime I enter someone’s home and all the big lights are on, my first thought is that they didn’t expect to have people over. It’s not cozy!

Meg tried viral butter ice cream! But hilariously, the company that popularized it is in her comments saying she got catfished. LOL!

CONGRATS LAURIE I AM SO GLAD YOU HAVE A BROADWAY CREDIT!

This is something you don’t really think about, huh? Like think about the amount of footage that is out there of Kristen just chowing down?

Good insight into one of our leading culture makers. No flats for Gillian! I get it when short women feel that way, it’s must be so hard down there.

Not a day goes by where I don’t think “Damn, Hacks got TWENTY FOUR Emmy noms.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DavVeduFDrk/?img_index=1

Ummm this made me cry a little? Help?

New King Princess track! Alert, alert!

SOROR Alert! Real talk: I know next to nothing about this culture but I support my auntie in all things!

Another reason Mel King and I are meant to be? I also don’t like boba! I do..love a sweet dessert though!

PEOPLE ASK WHY???? Sorry this shocked me beyond belief!

A real hot woman squat if I ever saw one!

Renee is on a European tour! Fun!

A fitting end for this week, don’t you think?

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