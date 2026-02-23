Heartbreak High is coming back! For one last semester, school is in session with our favorite band of lovable, messy, chaotic Australian teens. In the trailer for the upcoming third and final season, it seems best friends Amerie and Harper and their little gaggle of pals have their senior skip day and pull a prank that goes awry.

In the trailer, we see glimpses of queer, autistic Quinni (Chloe Hayden), First Nations bisexual Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson), Chinese-Australian lesbian Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran), and non-binary queer Darren, among the rest of the eclectic group. We hear Quinni say, “I thought I found a girl who actually got me,” which makes me nervous; I’m not ready to watch that sweet girl go through any more heartbreak! There’s also another part where a student runs in and announces, “Two girls just got caught muff diving in the sensory room,” which is a hilarious sentence and it will be interesting to find out what that’s all about.

The show’s first seasons were fun and hilarious, while also being stressful and emotional, following in the footsteps of other teen soaps before it like Degrassi, Skins, and even the original 90s version of Heartbreak High. It’s less wholesome than Heartstopper, but has similar vibes in that it’s a mostly queer group of friends trying to survive high school alongside everything else life throws at them during one of the most emotional and precarious times in a person’s life.

The final bell rings on March 25 on Netflix, see you in class!

More News For You

+ Wanda Sykes’ character asks Roselyn Sánchez’s out on a date in a trailer for the movie Undercard about a former boxing champion and I’m into it

+ Kate McKinnon and Rashina Jones star in a sci-fi film that spans thousands of years, In the Blink of an Eye that drops on Hulu next week

+ Tell Me Lies actress Cat Missal is glad she’s gay so she doesn’t have to deal with the boy drama her character Bree deals with

+ Brandi Carlile raised over half a million dollars for families who have impacted by ICE by streaming her Minneapolis concert

+ Myha’la talks about her Industry character and who ships what, queerness, and playing more gay roles than straight

+ Demi Lovato will perform at the 37th annual GLAAD awards next month

+ Competition series King of Drag hosted by Murray Hill is casting for its second season, which will premiere this fall

+ Keke Palmer thinks she might be asexual

+ Lauren LaVera talks about how her queer identity helped her channel the vulnerability and connection at the heart of her new thriller Twisted

+ Miley Cyrus has announced a 20th anniversary Hannah Montana special so if you need me I’ll be doing the Hoedown Throwdown until it airs

+ Hockey player Hilary Knight’s teammates found out she was engaged to speedskater Brittany Bowe on social media in the locker room

+ Tello Films is celebrating 19 years of lesbian filmmaking

+ Dive into a disorienting trans horror novel by Aoife Josie Clements

