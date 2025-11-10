Chloë Grace Moretz Has Herself a Vegan Girlfriend in New Christmas Movie

It looks like we have a new LGBTQ+ character to add to the very short list of Christmas movie queers this year! In the trailer for the upcoming family comedy Oh. What. Fun., we learn a lot about the “Clauster” family. Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer) is an overworked and underappreciated mother and grandmother trying to get ready for the holiday season. In the trailer, we see Chloë Grace Moretz’s character, Taylor, announce that her girlfriend is vegan, something she could have told her mother before she planned a sirloin for dinner.

It’s not clear if we ever get to meet this girlfriend though, because Christmas plans go off the rails when Claire is left behind for a family outing and decides to venture to Eva Longoria’s talk show on her own to enter her Holiday Moms dance contest. In the trailer we also get glimpses of other queer actors besides Moretz (though it’s unclear how they fit into this massive family just yet): Devery Jacobs will play a character named Donna, and Havana Rose Liu will be Lizzie Wang-Wasserman.

While this very much does not seem like queerness will be at the forefront of this movie, it is nice to be included in these kinds of family movies. Families that big statistically have to have at least one gay cousin (my family has like…6) so it’s nice to see queerness represented in a historically straight movie genre.

Hopefully there will be more queer-centric holiday movies in our future (I know of at least one coming out this year: The Christmas Baby starring Kat Barrell and Ali Liebert) but other htan that I guess we have to rewatch Happiest Season and hope Abby picks the right woman this time.

Check out the Oh. What. Fun. trailer here:

+ HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake revealed that Hunter, voiced by Vico Ortiz, is trans by showing off his top surgery scars

+ Chrishell Stause is leaving Selling Sunset for good (and probably for the better)

+ Roxie on 911: Nashville might be queer; she had a conversation with a Jane Doe about being afraid her religious parents wouldn’t accept her for who she is, and also the actress (Juani Feliz) has a whole wife so I feel good about this assumption

+ Laverne Cox says performing an all-trans/non-binary production of The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall was “a dream come true”

+ Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were nominated for a Grammy for their performance in Wicked, and Cynthia Erivo also earned a solo nom for her song Be Okay

+ Sydney Sweeney and Katy O’Brian’s Christy isn’t doing so hot at the box office

+ Chappell Roan introduced Cyndi Lauper at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

+ Trans icon Candis Cayne to star in Jane Clark’s Witchy Ways alongside Diora Baird and Marem Hassler

+ Bisexual awakening classic The Mummy is apparently getting another entry in the franchise

+ Tessa Thompson and Nia DaCosta think Hedda being queer really deepens the story and makes it more impactful

+ Sarah Paulson’s soul is apparently still tied up in whatever devil contract she signed with Ryan Murphy, and will be playing lesbian serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the upcoming season of Monster

+ You know you’re curious: here is Melissa King and Padma Lakshmi’s relationship(?) timeline

+ I think we knew this but: after much hinting and speculation, reality star Kyle Richards has officially confirmed she’s bisexual