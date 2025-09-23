A lot of fun news came out of this weekend that has to do with lesbian icon Chappell Roan.

First up, Chappell Roan officially kicked off her latest tour, called the “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” tour in New York City. At one of the shows, before doing a cover of “Barracuda”, as she’s been doing at her shows for quite a while ago, she did something she hasn’t done yet. She brought out Heart’s Nancy Wilson to perform the song with her. Minds were blown, hearts were filled, a good gay time was had by all.

Also during one of her shows, Chappell Roan got a glimpse of herself on the big screen and was surprised to see her own butt up there. She said she forgot her costume was basically a thong and for half a second thought her bottoms had disappeared before remembering this was a choice she made. She adorably reenacted what happened in her head while jokingly attempting (and failing) to cover up her booty with one hand, before diving right into the next song.

Not enough Chappell Roan for you? Well, don’t worry because there’s plenty more where that came from. Or, at least, plenty more to look at. This weekend there was also a Chappell Roan lookalike contest held in New York, hosted by RiseNY. The contest was held to celebrate (slash probably help advertise) the fact that a dress she wore on The Tonight Show was going to be added to the RiseNY museum’s fashion collection. Fans showed up in their campy best to impersonate the star, with TikTok user Emily (username urclubpenguingf) ultimately winning the contest.

All and all not a bad weekend for Chappell Roan and her fans.

Watch Chappell and Nancy Wilson sing “Barracuda” here:

+ In this interview, King Princess talks about their early rise to fame, being vulnerable in their music, and her new album Girl Violence

+ Rebecca Sugar had to fight to keep Garnet’s Ruby & Sapphire big gay love story in Steven Universe (and we’re so glad she did)

+ Sorry, Baby, starring and written by queer, non-binary creator Eva Victor, is coming to HBO Max

+ Performances set for the Lilith Fair documentary premiere were cancelled; Sarah McLachlan said the performers collectively chose to cancel, citing, The stark contraction to the many advances we’ve made; watching the insidious erosion of women’s rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech” since the event was hosted by ABC

+ Pansexual actress Julia Fox is single but doesn’t have time for dating right now (though she does sometimes swipe on Raya just for funsies)

+ Halsey’s label won’t let her make a new album right now because her last one didn’t perform as well as they’d hoped

+ Billie Eilish and Indya Moore were part of a PSA that is also an ad for a fundraising event, Together for Palestine

+ Bisexual rapper Cardi B broke a Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour by delivering signed CDs to fans

+ Demi Lovato prefers queer spaces to straight ones because “queer people have a way of living so authentically that it makes me feel like I can live authentically.”

+ Sarah Goodman will be making her cabaret debut at 54 Below with her show Lesbian Thespian, which is an incredible name if you ask me

+ ICYMI, Gen V is back and so are its messy college-aged queer supes