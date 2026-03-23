The Last of Us fans who played the second video game have been anticipating the casting of Lev for some time. The show so far has had a mixed track record when it comes to casting; I personally think casting queer actors Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced were great choices, but others disagree. The casting of Kaitlyn Dever was also controversial because she wasn’t as beefy as the character in the games. But this new decision seems to be universally understood to be a bad decision at worst, confusing at best.

Without giving away too many spoilers about the game and the character, Lev is canonically a trans boy, and that is an important and inextricable part of his character’s story and arc. And yet, The Last of Us has cast Kyriana Kratter, who is, by all accounts, a cis girl. This is a wild choice for many reasons, not the least of which is that it’s 2026, and they had to know what the general reaction to this decision would be. Not to mention this character’s casting has been discussed since the first rumors of the television adaptation started, so there’s no way the creators and casting directors can even feign ignorance.

The queer community has been saying that trans roles need to go to trans actors for years, and it’s hard to not feel like we’ve been shouting into the void when things like this happen. Shows and movies won’t cast trans people in cis roles, but then also won’t cast them in trans roles, leaving trans actors few options besides writing and producing their own shows and movies, which is not something everyone has the resources or even desire to do. Also, if for some reason it’s true that literally ZERO Asian trans kids auditioned for the show (which I HIGHLY doubt, but let’s pretend), to me it seems more harmful to cast a cis girl as a trans boy than it would have been to cast a cis boy. Casting a cis girl telegraphs to me, personally, that the creators don’t understand trans people at all and sees the character of Lev as a girl who dresses like a boy and not a boy who was born in a female body.

I love this game and story a lot, and have really enjoyed the show despite some of the hiccups along the way, but this is a truly devastating blow. Obviously no hate to Kyriana Kratter; she’s just a kid who got cast in a role, and probably doesn’t have the full context of the character and his history at this point. But to the adult casting directors and creators and decision-makers, you should know better by now, and I find this extremely disappointing.

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