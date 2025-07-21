Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped its first two episodes of the season, and while the season doesn’t seem to have any queer romances brewing, the franchise’s queer actors are hoping for a gayer future.

Jess Bush, who plays nurse Christine Chapel, said to Out Magazine: “I would love for our show to represent queer love on screen…I think that that would be wonderful!” Her character has hinted at dating women in the past, and Bush did tease that it’s possible LGBTQ+ fans will be represented in the future of the series, but of course couldn’t reveal too much.

Melissa Navia leans into the queer energy and gender fluidity of her character, Erica Ortegas, the pilot of the Starship Enterprise, and says that one of the lessons she hopes that audiences take away from the show is: “It’s our differences that make us stronger.”

Celia Rose Gooding, who plays communications officer Nyota Uhura, echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “‘Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations’ is, I think, a core quality of Trek, and I think our present 2025 world could learn a lot from that.”

Of course, Star Trek hasn’t been entirely straight over its long and storied past. Season One of Strange New Worlds featured non-binary actor Jesse James Keitel; Star Trek: The Next Generation had a taboo relationship with an agender alien; two alien women fell in love briefly in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine; and Star Trek: Discovery gave us a nonbinary character and their trans boyfriend.

And like the queer actors of Strange New World, I’m hoping for a gayer future for Trekkies everywhere.

Live Long, Prosper, and Read More News Stories

+ Meanwhile, in the Star Wars universe, a sapphic couple was just confirmed in the comics…Who will win the gayest (space) race?!

+ The upcoming Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri film After the Hunt might have a sapphic twist

+ This weekend was a very gay WNBA All-Star weekend…I’m not even a sports gay, and my social feeds are all about the Stud Budz

+ Pansexual actress Bella Thorne is the titular Clare out for revenge against abusers and predators in upcoming film Saint Clare

+ Billie Eilish is filming a mysterious 3D project with James Cameron

+ Reneé Rapp dropped another single from her upcoming album, this one called “Why is She Still Here?”

+ It also came with a video of Reneé singing the song on a theater stage and, unlike Mad (which is a bop, don’t get me wrong) it really shows off her vocal talents

+ School Spirits upped non-binary actor Ci Hang Ma to series regular for its upcoming third season, which I hope means my theories about Quinn and Rhonda come true

+ Sophia Bush was almost asked to be on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but missed the text (and probably would have said no anyway)

+ Catch a brief glimpse of our girl Robin in the latest Stranger Things teaser

+ Genderqueer actor JP Karliak plays Gargamel in Rihanna’s new Smurfs movie