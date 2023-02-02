One of the first stories to ever truly speak to me when I was coming out as trans for the fourth and final time was a comic. It was a story by Carta Monir about the videogame Hitman and the early stages of transitioning called Stealth Mechanic. The header, Why Hitman is my favorite trans game: a comic, grabbed me in the early minutes of my own decision to transition. It spoke to me in ways that would begin to unfurl in front of me as the experience Monir describes within — the desire to go unseen and to not be considered an immoral threat — also became mine. The opening panel, where Monir sits in bed with her eyes wide to the night as she wonders “my heart beats too hard to be a woman, who will accept me as one?” haunted me.

It still does, honestly.

Monir’s comics were everything to me when I was desperately searching for something on the internet to affirm my life and desires as a trans woman that weren’t problematic subreddits or websites that were built with Geocities and never updated. Monir spoke with brush strokes that painted an outline within which I could place my own silhouette and dream for a future that felt impossible when I looked elsewhere for it.

The other day, I asked for trans women comics creators I should know about. Many were friends and people I know, and many more were unknown to me. It has created a deep dive and a reading list I am only now starting to crack.

It is often easy to get lost in a world that is big and commercial and well marketed. It has been years now since I first came out and was looking for stories that affirmed me in my own early days, and sometimes I forget because I am old and tired and often busy, and I don’t always take time to explore, and I just take what is easy. I will just read my X-Men stories or the new issue of Saga, and I forget that there are real stories told about real lives that are tender and beautiful and gay. That feel like home.

Sometimes I forget what it’s like to feel like you’re at home, because I take home for granted, and it is not always even there. Sometimes, oftentimes, I read stories and lose myself in the process because I am not in there at all. It is rare to absorb mainstream media of any kind as a trans woman and do the Leonardo DiCaprio meme of sitting in a chair and pointing at something. I am never in those stories to be pointed at.

I came out close to the trans tipping point, and I remember feeling like it was a weird time to be going down this road, and if only I could receive a letter from me in 2023 to inform me I truly had no fucking idea how weird it would be in the future. When I came out, I had no idea I would be so sick to fucking death of hearing about the wizard lady, and I just wish we could collectively have amnesia and forget she exists.

I started going through the comics creators linked to me on Twitter, so many of them beautiful and colorful and vibrant, and I was home again and seen and outlined, and it was so nice to remember how it felt to need this, to want it again.

Last Gutter Talk, I told you about wanting to write comic books when I was younger, and here I am telling you I want to write a comic book now that I am older, too. And I want to write about being trans and what that means and feels like to me.

I think I have been so tired of being trans that I put it away in too many places, forgetting to bring it back out again. And it is nice that I can find all of these trans artists and storytellers and feel seen in new ways at every turn. And I can remember how it felt the first time, when I had absolutely no idea I needed so badly to be seen.

Every week, I’m going to end with a little wrap-up of comics and comic-related bric-a-brac that I’ve been digging lately. There’s no homework or anything here, just some stuff I’ve been digging that you might too.

Niko’s Pull List

Okay, spoiler alert but there IS a new issue of Saga, and a certain trans character that I maybe wrote about my complicated feelings with makes a return. It’s not that I don’t like her! I just hated how she was introduced, but I’m glad she’s back. Saga continues to move a bit slowly for my liking, but I am still reading it. I think I still like it, but honestly, it’s hard to tell. I think I love this kind of shit just enough to keep me hooked even when I have to wait an eternity between issues. So if you like Saga, keep reading.

I wrote about this when the first issue dropped, and now the last one is here and, look, I don’t want to give it all away, but I adore it just for Dazzler alone (the mutant pop star who turns sound into light and whatnot), who puts on a pair of booty shorts that say PRAXIS on them to go kick the shit out of her ex while listening to a playlist called “Songs to hurt Alex to.” It’s just fun to see a bunch of X-Men who are not men at all get to be bold and dangerous and horny. Normally when you put a bunch of women in a superhero book together it has to be all Girl Power in the ways that feel like a marketing technique instead of a good time, and I am solely here for a good time. I hope we get more of this book, and maybe we can put the X-Men’s resident lesbians Rachel Summers and Betsy Braddock on the book for good queer measure.