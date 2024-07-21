Quiz: Who Is Your Dream WNBA Olympian Basketball Wife?

WNBA All-Star weekend was honestly fantastic but now we’re all bracing ourselves for the holes in our souls where multiple WNBA games a day once lived as the season is paused for our faves to travel to Paris for the Olympics. Luckily, we will be able to fill that hole with the Olympics! Plan your own (imaginary) Olympics adventure with this handy quiz and we’ll tell you whomst of the gay WNBA players competing in France is your (hypothetical) Basketball Wife! (In this scenario you are able to travel with your loved ones to Paris and stay in the same place. I’m not sure how all that actually works to be honest, so let’s just go with it. We are all playing games here in the end)

Who Is Your WNBA Olympian Basketball Wife?

Imagine a fantasy world where you're traveling to the Olympics with your basketball wife. What travel-day duties are you taking on?(Required)
Pick a snack from home to pack for the flight:(Required)
Let's pack some things for in-flight entertainment. First, a book:(Required)
And a Game:(Required)
And pick a movie currently available on Delta's in-flight entertainment system:(Required)
While you're in Paris for the Olympics — besides basketball, which sporting events are you hoping to check out?(Required)
Pick an activity to do if you hypothetically had a day off to see the sights with your basketball wife:(Required)
Pick a charming travel vice for your partner to have:(Required)
Pick a charming travel virtue for your partner to have:(Required)
And finally, pick the ideal height for your dream WNBA basketball wife:(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3228 articles for us.

3 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!