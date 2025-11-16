Quiz: Which Lesbian Rant Are You About To Go On at Family Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time for food, family, gratitude, and going on a timely and urgent rant at the dinner table. It’s a tried and true queer tradition, is it not? And if you have some anxiety about an incoming family gathering, allow me to lighten the mood with this silly little quiz predicting exactly what YOU will get all fired up about.
Which Lesbian Rant Are You About To Go On at Family Thanksgiving?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The AV Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 1112 articles for us.
and yeah I would do that. (rant about capitalism) also feeling incredibly called out by the lesbian hobbies. did you read my group chat