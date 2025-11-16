Quiz: Which Lesbian Rant Are You About To Go On at Family Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time for food, family, gratitude, and going on a timely and urgent rant at the dinner table. It’s a tried and true queer tradition, is it not? And if you have some anxiety about an incoming family gathering, allow me to lighten the mood with this silly little quiz predicting exactly what YOU will get all fired up about.

Which Lesbian Rant Are You About To Go On at Family Thanksgiving?

Pick a Thanksgiving side:(Required)
What event would you like to attend?(Required)
What’s a lesbian hobby you do or want to do?(Required)
What were you known for as a child?(Required)
What are you known for now?(Required)
What do you look for in a friend?(Required)
What’s a dating dealbreaker?(Required)
Pick a novel (you can just go off title vibes if you haven’t read any of these or look them up and go off the synopsis — also you should read all of them btw):(Required)
What haunts you?(Required)
What excites you?(Required)
What would you be most likely to throw money at?(Required)

