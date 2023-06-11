Quiz: What Sapphic Romance Novel Trope Is Your Destiny?

I’ve been on a real sapphic romance novel binge lately — and there’s no end in sight! I love queers and I love a good trope and I’m captain of Team Love Is Not a Lie here at Autostraddle, so I thought I’d combine my affections and recent obsession and make a little quiz for you.

Choose a favorite real life couple.(Required)
Choose a coffee bean based on its tasting notes.(Required)
Who's a villain, actually?(Required)
What's your favorite way to wallow in your feelings?(Required)
Which famous TV/Film food would you most like to try?(Required)
Which Broadway song would you sing at karaoke?(Required)
Which of these Florence Pugh pics are you most likely to drop in the group chat?(Required)
Choose a bouquet of flowers for yourself.(Required)

  Your Sapphic Romance Novel Trope Destiny is… Sworn Off Relationships

    You’ve got your job, your friends, your job, your hot yoga, your job, your cool apartment. You’re like the beginning of every Hallmark movie. You’re just fine. You tried relationships, it didn’t work, and so you’ve sworn them off to focus on, say, keeping your family’s Christmas tree farm running, or taking care of your favorite aging aunt. But who is this wandering lumberjane looking for work? Who is this art teacher at your aunt’s active retirement community? They’re kind of making you forget all the walls of promises you made to keep yourself safe! They’re kind of making you want to be the opposite of safe.”

    8 yrs post long term relationship & 4 yrs post situationship, there could be some truth to this lol

