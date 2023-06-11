Quiz: What Sapphic Romance Novel Trope Is Your Destiny?

With an absolutely devastating movie. Heartbreak, death, lesbians flinging themselves off the top of buildings like falcons, etc.

With a sad bubble bath and a sad glass of wine.

Looking at my puffy-eyed tear-stained face in the mirror and pondering how pitiful I am.

Making a nest on my couch with everything I'll need to camp out there for as many days as I want.

Sitting on the floor of a hot shower, existentially.

No way, man, life is too short to be wallowing. A quick self-pep-talk and a few jumping jacks and I'm ready to get back out there and get my heart bruised all over again!

With the most bummer playlist imaginable. Songs about getting broken up with in every possible way.