Welcome to Lesbian Game Night, where the vibes are…questionable at best. Exes are present! Your former friend with benefits is on the same Codenames team as your current crush! Someone brought tinned fish for some reason! That one couple that’s always arguing are…actually getting along and it’s freaking you out?! There’s a pile of boots by the door, and there are somehow more dogs present than humans. It’s Lesbian Game Night, and may the best dyke win!
Comments
I think the quiz bug is back, i got a result that is the complete opposite of my answers?