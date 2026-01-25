Welcome to Lesbian Game Night, where the vibes are…questionable at best. Exes are present! Your former friend with benefits is on the same Codenames team as your current crush! Someone brought tinned fish for some reason! That one couple that’s always arguing are…actually getting along and it’s freaking you out?! There’s a pile of boots by the door, and there are somehow more dogs present than humans. It’s Lesbian Game Night, and may the best dyke win!

Quiz: Answer These Probing Questions and I’ll Tell You Exactly How You’re Ruining Lesbian Game Night

Who was the last person you fought with?(Required)
What kind of drama are you typically at the center of?(Required)
What would people be most likely to call you behind your back?(Required)
Set a chaotic goal for 2026:(Required)
Which of the following do you suffer from?(Required)
What’s your love language?(Required)
What harsh feedback would a close friend be most likely to give you?(Required)
Be honest: What should you start in 2026?(Required)
What are you bringing to lesbian game night?(Required)
What scares you?(Required)
If someone were going to target a weakness of yours at lesbian game night, what would be the target?(Required)
What do you do when you have a crush on someone?(Required)
What major life change can you see yourself going through this year?(Required)
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.