Queer Icons Chappell Roan and Elton John Sang a Duet of ‘Pink Pony Club’ and It Was So Very Gay

Chappell Roan Turns Elton John’s Oscar Party Into a Pink Pony Club

Elton John tapped pop femininomenon Chappell Roan to perform at his annual Oscars AIDS Foundation party, where she covered Your Song, one of Elton’s songs that she has covered on YouTube in the past, before she blew up. She also joined him in a performance of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, and he joined HER for a performance of Pink Pony Club. All in all, a gay ol’ time.

And it’s beautiful to see queer people lifting each other up. Especially in the past few months, Chappell Roan has gotten some heat for setting boundaries with her fans, and being very honest and open about her beliefs, whether that be supporting the trans community or speaking out against the music industry’s harmful policies. This is something Elton John admires about her, saying, “Not only is she an incredible talent, but she also uses her voice and platform to stand up for her beliefs.”

To Sir Elton, Chappell Roan said, “You have sacrificed so much for the queer community. And you made it so I could be the artist I can be, so I thank you so much.” And about the event, Elton John said, “For one night, we transformed West Hollywood Park into our own Pink Pony Club — a space filled with love and community, where everyone can be unapologetically themselves.”

And with the world being how it is currently, goodness knows we could use as many literal and metaphorical Pink Pony Clubs as possible.

