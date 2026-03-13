Riese: I hope so too. I wish I could’ve seen it in theaters. That dancing scene where we had all of this Black musical history and future converging at once was one of the most beautiful things I’d ever seen on a screen. So much joy, pain, loss — so much trying and hope against cruel, inescapable odds.

Drew: I love Sinners! That’s up there for me too. I hope it wins Best Picture.

Riese: For sure. I certainly can relate with not knowing how to relate to others, particularly friends, besides through an artistic or creative endeavor! But I think the buck has to stop there with your children. Also, shout-out to our gay sister Edith Irgens!

Drew: Also the only way he knew how to connect was through his art. So I do think there was some trying despite his selfishness. Not to excuse his bad parenting but he just felt very real and three-dimensional to me in all his failings.

Riese: That does seem to be the case, yes.

Drew: I think a lot of straight men do not feel that guilt. Or at least not as strongly.

Riese: I thought, “it’s interesting how this man’s so confidently deciding to prioritize his artistic journey over his family (dead and alive).” So much of parenting is guilt over prioritizing anything over your family but he seemed pretty unbothered by it!

Drew : I’d go a step further and say it’s a directors movie and/or an actors movie. It captured so much of why I love actors as people — I think I’ve always been someone who intellectualizes emotion and a lot of actors emotionalize the intellectual? And that contrast excites me and I’m so moved by the ability to share yourself through make believe. I also love art about parents trying to connect with children and vice versa and the ways there are often gaps. I like watching the trying.

Riese: Yes it is a movie-maker’s movie a movie about movies for people who love to movie!

I watched Sentimental Value with Elise and our friend Laura and afterward we just had so much to talk about and it felt like an emotional experience that was enriched even further the more we discussed and thought about it.

Drew: Probably the best excuse I’ve heard for not liking a movie.

Riese: I didn’t like The Worst Person in the World very much, but that may have been ‘cause I’d just had a miscarriage. But I think I found it more engaging than Sentimental Value.

It was a big surprise for me because I wasn’t as crazy on his previous film, The Worst Person in the World, as most people.

Drew: But the interior decorating horrors allowed him to make the movie the right way!!

Riese: You know, I liked it much better at the ending then in the middle, although I was deeply disturbed by the extreme home makeover at the end.

Sentimental Value: “i love art about parents trying to connect with children.”

Riese: I know! It’s the worst way to watch movies. So basically what I’m saying is that this is going to be a chat between a cinephile and a rock.

Now on weekends, [my one-year-old child] Jude is here and we can’t watch things. So our sole window to watch things is 20-60 minutes after his bedtime, after I’ve made dinner, before our bedtime. We’re both tired, and just wanna zone out on Love is Blind or Traitors. So this year I’ve had to watch a lot of these movies on my own time, often in 20 minute intervals.

Riese: It’s absolutely currently heightened. But also in past years, Gretchen and I would do this thing called Winter Film Festival where for a few weekends in January and February, we’d hole up and watch like 2-4 movies each weekend, slowly working through the Oscar nominees.

Drew: That’s so interesting. Do you feel that’s the case every year or is it slightly heightened right now due to taking care of a child as the world falls apart?

Riese: I had a realization about myself as I was about 50% of the way through Sentimental Value and found myself tempted to pick up the crossword puzzle on my coffee table — I want movies to entertain me. Period. I’ve always been able to enjoy books or television for artistry or for entertainment, but when it comes to movies… I’m just very middle-brow and easily bored.

Drew: Omg! I have been following along on your Letterboxd and did note some lower than expected ratings for a few films.

Riese: Drew, I am sadly not amongst this category of people. I think overall this was my least favorite slate of nominees since we started doing this!

There’s something really heartening about this many good movies being made and finding success at a time of turmoil for the industry. Even if a lot of the films are international or made by a Warner Bros that may not exist much longer.

Drew: I think people are really excited about this year. And even if my very favorites may not win Best Picture — I do include myself in the category of “people.”

Riese: Okay — do cinema people feel like this is a good slate of Oscar contenders? Like… what’s the vibe in the cinephile community?

There are tons of spoilers in this conversation! If there’s a film you wanna see but haven’t yet, every section has been labeled with a picture at the top to give you the opportunity to skip it.

But, on the bright side, especially when it comes to stories created by and centering Black voices —Sinners has set an all-time record with 16 nominations, the most ever for a single film, as well as the most nominations for Black artists from a single film (10). It was a box office hit and is favored to win Best Picture.

And another thing! This is the most male-centric awards slate we’ve discussed yet, with only Hamnet and Sentimental Value standing out as films where the primary protagonist and POV were women. In 2025 and 2024, that was true of over half of the nominated films. This slowdown in representation and celebration of female and LGBTQ+ voices comes at a specific political moment, obviously.

Sometimes, we considered, no representation is better than bad representation. And this year, the Academy has delivered with essentially no representation at all, with just a few very minor queer characters. What a thrill! Furthermore, after four straight years of queer women nominated for Acting awards , there are zero (0) queer women nominated this year —and zero queer men as well. However, Ethan Hawke was nominated for playing queer songwriter Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon.

Honestly — Sinners and One Battle After Another are the only two nominees where I did not at any point feel a little bit bored.

Drew: Yeah it is definitely not boring. And it feels like something out of a different Hollywood era when big genre fare could be smart and formally bold. Also in a very heterosexual year I do appreciate that its hetero sex centered cunnilingus.

Riese: It is such a heterosexual year!!!

Drew: It is but at least Sinners was SEXY — and so well-cast. I’m really glad the casting Oscar was introduced. There were a lot of good contenders for it this year but Sinners would be a very worthy inaugural winner. I did see it in theatres in IMAX and there were several sequences where I was just like — wow yes this is the movies.

One Battle After Another: “Used radical politics as a backdrop.”

Riese: Did you like One Battle After Another?

Drew: The short answer is yes. The long answer is………… oh god. I did not love it as much as most people.

Totally engaging and another really accomplished work of big budget genre filmmaking (albeit of a different type). But over the years I’ve become hit or miss on Paul Thomas Anderson. I always love his craft but we’re not always interested in the same things and we don’t always share a sense of humor. There is so much I loved about the film and also it did not focus on the parts I loved most. And that’s fine! It’s his movie and it’s clearly connected with a lot of people.

Riese: I adored Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Both were huge for me.

Drew: Ultimately I wanted a politically radical action movie and instead I got a movie that used radical politics as a backdrop and that is FINE — if a bit disappointing.

Riese: That’s true. the politics felt more like set dressing than an attempt to actually say anything of great consequence or anything new about the world. But it was gripping as fuck, amusing. Great performances.

Drew: Most of the opening, everything with Benicio Del Toro, and the little we got of the nuns were the parts I adored. And I didn’t even mind Leo as this sort of clueless white guy bumbling through the whole thing. I just wish it had more on its mind.

Riese: I was unexpectedly charmed by Leo in a way I haven’t been since the 90s. I didn’t recognize Sean Penn at first. I love Regina Hall doing anything, ever.

Drew: Since we’re among queers reading this can I say one of my complaints that makes me feel like someone who can’t take a joke but I just can’t let it go? It’s NOT the pronoun joke. That was fine to me. It’s in line with the character Bob that his brain would be broken by considering people’s pronouns the way it seems to have broken half the world. What bothered me is they had that nonbinary character be the rat. Especially in the context of having Perfidia rat. Who this movie thinks is truly radical and who rats frustrated me so much. Because it’s just not a reflection of our world! A nonbinary transfemme talking to the cops before some cis straight white girl?? It makes the pronoun joke no longer feel like a reflection of Bob and more a reflection of the film because it makes this minor trans character into a rat deserving of contempt.

Riese: Yes, totally. It was such a bizarre choice.

Bugonia: “Obvious and pointless!”

Riese: Oh actually — I think I wasn’t bored during Bugonia.

Drew: Another movie I found very frustrating!! But certainly not boring no.

Riese: I kept waffling on if they were gonna do the “she’s an alien” twist at the end. Surely not, I thought, this isn’t a one hour sci-fi anthology series on a decaying genre TV network or a 14-year-old’s first finished screenplay — but then that is how it ended. So I was like……ok….. what

Drew: It’s a choice that makes everything that came before ring hollow! A good twist deepens the work! It can’t just be a twist!

Riese: Everything abut it felt obvious and pointless!

Drew: I love the idea that this CEO is so cruel that she appears to not even be human.

Riese: Yes.

Drew: If she actually isn’t human then… okay? And this conspiracy theorist who is going around killing people is… right? …okay? Incredible acting, very good filmmaking, but to what end? I’m so tired of people confusing cynicism for intelligence.

Riese: I can’t think of anything to say about it

Drew: It’s a very empty movie

Riese: Besides that I appreciate it was shorter than Kinds of Kindness

Drew: Kinds of Kindness remains my favorite of his films which I know is a crazy opinion. A wrong opinion — perhaps. But it’s my truth.

Riese: Perhaps yes — well, I am always here to support your truth

Drew: Thank you.

Marty Supreme: ” I just don’t find Chalamet charming enough to really keep me there. “

Riese: Speaking of supporting someone’s truth, I found Marty Supreme annoying. How many movies must I endure about an overconfident white man over-confidencing himself into the right rooms? Maybe I like it if it’s the right person and not this boy who I think is not very caring towards other people!

Drew: Which is the point. But yeah, I understand not caring.

Riese: I like it when Kermit the Frog is confident about his show in Muppets Take Manhattan. Did you like Marty Supreme?

Drew: I felt torn on this one. I do think it’s quite good. I just don’t find Chalamet charming enough to really keep me there. He’s no Kermit.

Riese: Exactly! He’s no Kermit. It seemed good at first but he grated on me and slowly I lost my affection.

Drew: Did you see Uncut Gems?

Riese: No.

Drew: Adam Sandler is also playing someone chaotic and selfish but god you cant take your eyes off him! It has a similar rhythm to it but I think its final moments are much stronger than Marty‘s.

Riese: Well, maybe one day I will watch it.

Drew: Marty Supreme is a movie where I agree with most of the praise it’s received even if I just don’t feel that excited about it.

Riese: Maybe one day I’ll see a whole film in one setting, as the filmmakers intended.

Drew: Yeah that would help some of these films a lot. Like my other favorite — The Secret Agent.

The Secret Agent: ” A real action movie isn’t action, it’s horror. “

Riese: My eyeballs enjoyed The Secret Agent but my brain did not. Top-notch visual experience except when those guys got shot and bits of their faces blew open.

Drew: A different kind of well shot

Riese: Nice. The Secret Agent was quite long…

Drew: Like a good novel! It’s definitely one I can imagine would be very hard to absorb in multiple sittings.

Riese: It didn’t feel well-plotted or paced to me. Charming protagonist, interesting history, so many well-drawn characters (even minor players) — but I wasn’t sure where we were going and why we were going there.

Drew: I like how it’s playing with the action genre and sort of undermining the excitement of its plot to focus on the reality. The title feels revealing to me as if it’s a response to the often fascistic romanticizing of state operatives. Here the secret identity isn’t sexy, it’s for survival. The disembodied arm sequence is a key of sorts to me. A real action movie isn’t action, it’s horror. So getting all of that rich theme AND very lived in, compelling characters? I loved.

Riese: Do you just have deep thoughts about films naturally or do you have specific questions you ask yourself or try to answer when you watch a movie?

Drew: I try not to think too much before or during. This was another one I watched with a group of people and afterward the more we talked it was like oh OH OHHH and so many of its pieces got even more interesting.

Riese: What did you talk about afterwards?

Drew: A lot about the playing with genre. And puzzling over the ending and framing device. I also love a movie about an archive.

Riese: I think the only cinemas I watched with another person (gretchen) were Marty Supreme, Sinners, One Battle After Another and… oh! F1.

Drew: I did not see that one.

Riese: I just feel like people have deep thoughts about movies and I want to know how to have deep thoughts about movies (this is a recurring theme in our chats), aside from comments on representation and whether or not I found it politically appealing

Drew: You have deep thoughts about TV and books so I know you have it in you! For a lot of years your job was to look at film exclusively through those lenses which probably shaped you.

Riese: Actually I think I would have deep thoughts on genres or topics I’ve got expertise on — a romantic comedy, ‘90s girl movies, Chernobyl. If only they’d make a solid high-quality rom-com for the masses like they used to!

Drew: If only !!

Riese: Speaking of movies for the masses…

F1: “A movie for Dads.”

Riese: I expected F1 to at the very least entertain me.

Drew: Was F1 not a romantic comedy?

Riese: Maybe it was, I honestly zoned out a lot.

Drew: I know I’m inconsistent since I watch plenty of other movies with abusive men but I just find Brad Pitt unwatchable now. Not that there weren’t other reasons I skipped it, too. Did the cars go fast at least??