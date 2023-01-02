Pop Culture Fix: Megan Fox’s New Year’s Resolution Is to Get a Girlfriend

By

Feature image photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Happy New Year, my friends! We’re kicking it off with food poisoning in my house, which, in my optimistic opinion isn’t a terrible way to start 2023. Nowhere to go but up! Here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the year.

+ Well someone’s setting some intentions heading into 2023: Megan Fox says she’s currently seeking a girlfriend. According to Cosmo, according to Megan Fox’s IG, the “bicon for the ages and her most recent IG post seem to be making reference to [her bisexuality]. Specifically, she shared a carousel showing selfies and a short boomerang of herself in a car, wearing a fluffy hat and a strappy top. She then captioned the post with ‘Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs’ – prompting thirsty fans to go wild.” I hope you find an awesome one, Megan Fox! I hope everyone reading this finds what they’re looking for this year!

+ Yellowstone actress Lilli Kay talks about playing Dutton’s confidante and “a lesbian on the range.” (Yellowstone will be back in the summer of 2023.)

+ Why The Last of Us Part 2 still has major impact.

+ A sweet deleted scene from Heartstopper’s first season.

+ “I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.” Emily Ratajowski discusses her dating app journey.

+ 5 of the most anticipated queer albums of 2023.

+ Somebody Somewhere and the value of small-town queer representation.

+ Sort Of creator and Star Bilal Baig on the beautiful blurriness of queer love.

+ Why Morticia and Wednesday Addams are the underrated feminists we need.

+ Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton on their complex roles in Glass Onion.

1 Comment

