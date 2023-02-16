I don’t know how to swim. This is an important piece of setup for all of us here, as I dive into the waters of last Gutter Talk’s comments. It is a game of push and pull for me, whether to jump in and get into conversations there or sit poolside and pensively chew on my response.

I have, obviously, chosen the latter.

Specifically, someone asked me about my recommendation of X-Terminators, the X-Men mini-series written by Leah Williams that centers a few of my absolute favorite X-Men characters: Jubilee, the teen runaway who can create fireworks and used to be a vampire; Boom Boom, the teen runaway who can create bombs and did not used to be a vampire; Dazzler, the mutant pop star and to date maybe the only instance of a Marvel character creating any kind of art that the public enjoys; and the Wolverine that is kind of a clone of him but is also a woman because of chromoso…it doesn’t matter in my head she’s the trans Wolverine.

The question raised was whether you had to read a bunch of backstory or deep Marvel history to get into the book. I am joyously here to inform you that you do not, and that this in and of itself is one of the primary selling factors of a book like this.

Look, Marvel burnout is real right now. There are too many movies, they are all kind of a let down, and the TV shows are only occasionally fun (thank you Megan Thee Stallion cameo in She-Hulk). There is so much there and we should never have to do homework to enjoy ourselves. When I was a kid, the comics I had were often whatever was on a metal rack spinning by the corner of a lottery booth in an indoor smoking pit/mall. I worried less about lore or connecting to larger stories or the broader multiverse of it all. I just wanted to have a good time.

X-Terminators is a good time! It’s a grindhouse story for the ages: the son of Dracula has been dumped by Dazzler, the various X-Women go out to a dive bar to blow off steam, they get trapped in a space vampire game of death. There are costume changes and elaborate set pieces and a lot of vampires being blown to vampire pieces.

The part I appreciated the most was not just that women were at the center of it, but that the women in the core of the story weren’t done in the prototypical Marvel fashion of Girl Power Super Hero Team that always feels like a decision created in a boardroom that women are never allowed to sit in. In X-Terminators, the women are the sand, making the grit have real texture.

I cannot help looking for reflections of myself in the pages of these things. And in my lifetime of reading comics, women always felt a bit flat in the ink on the page. They were always a bit too virtuous, or if they were flawed it was for benign reasons. Their extremely straight marriage had fallen apart and the like. What I want is women who can conjure fireworks from nothing to understand how that is, at the very core of its creation, fun as hell.

And this series is women reveling in being fun as hell. They’re hungover superheros fighting alongside each other in a vampire death trap and letting their hungover mean girl side win. An energy that builds as the five issues of the series goes on, and by the time you are at issue five and Dazzler is wearing booty shorts that say PRAXIS it feels right and you are left to wonder why comics aren’t always like this.

An incredible feat of creation is to make something fun and stupid where the characters at the core of it know it’s fun and stupid but never say as such. I can never rally behind the Deadpool wink wink of it all in comics, but this isn’t that. It’s pulp, in the way that pulp is texture that makes what you already love have a new depth. Reading X-Terminators felt like when I was a teenager and we rented From Dusk Til Dawn for the first time at a sleepover. Never trying to be more than it needs, but achieving greatness beyond expectation.

Also, Jubilee and Lady Wolverine have a connection that runs deep. When Jubilee was a vampire there was the extremely gay story where Wolverine cuts herself to entice Jubilee’s bloodlust and encourage her to bite her neck and to drink of her blood, thus bonding the two closer to one another in a way that was very, very heterosexual of them.

Jubilee and Lady Wolverine hookup when?

This is all to say: read X-Terminators! It’s campy and fun and is legitimately the best time I have had reading a Marvel comic in a very long time. Leah Williams is one of those writers and creators that understands what is fun in this world without losing a grip on what makes these characters real. A very difficult thing to pull off.

Now, we just need Leah to U-Haul Psylocke and Rachel Summers for a story and it would honestly be all the comic I would need to read.

Every week, I’m going to end with a little wrap-up of comics and comic-related bric-a-brac that I’ve been digging lately. There’s no homework or anything here, just some stuff I’ve been digging that you might too.

Niko’s Pull List

I’ve had burnout across the board lately and my reading has been light, but on a recommendation from someone I did pick up the first issue of a book called Black Cloak, available from Image Comics written by Kelly Thompson with art by Meredith McClaren. It’s a fantasy sci-fi murder mystery with really cute art and a fun world and a queer relationship that is all adding up to my intrigue growing and I’m looking forward to diving into more.

Gutter Talk is a biweekly series by Niko Stratis that looks at comic books from a queer and trans perspective.