Lilly Wachowski Is Producing a Take on ‘The Stepford Wives’ With a Cast of Trans Women

Lilly Wachowski, whose impressive list of previous work includes The Matrix, Sense8, and Work in Progress, is creating a new sci-fi thriller short film. While she often works with her sister, this seems to be a solo project, where she will serve as executive producer, and it will be the directorial debut of Geena Rocero, a trans filmmaker who also wrote the film and will star in it. In fact, the entire cast of this short film, called Dolls, will be made up of trans women, including Arewà Basit, Vas Eli Macy Rodman, and Yên Sen. The score was composed by Susie Ibarra.

The short is about a private investigator who is trying to solve the mystery of a missing girl that seems to have some connections to a dating workshop for trans women that could potentially be a cult and is described as “a trans-coded take” on The Stepford Wives.

Wachowski says she’s “so proud to be part of this beautiful, weird, striking debut,” and I for one can’t wait to watch it. (And already know I’m going to want more than its 18-minute runtime.)

The title of the film, of course, references the term “doll” that is sometimes used to describe trans women, which is believed to have originated in the 80s ballroom scene. While the term has been around in the trans community for decades, it has been more front-of-mind lately because of the “Protect the Dolls” shirts by queer fashion designer Conner Ives (the purchase of which raises money for Trans Lifeline) that have been spotted on celebrities like Pedro Pascal as of late.

The short doesn’t have a release date yet, but there have been some sneak peek images shared with Them to tide you over until we get more news about the short.

