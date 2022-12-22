Jigsaw Puzzle! Cozy Winter Wish List

Editor’s Note: Ok let’s take a stab at JIGSAW PUZZLES! We’re starting off with an illustration that originally published on Autostraddle in 2021 — Baopu #93 by Yao Xiao.

A couple of things about jigsaws: there are two icons at the bottom of the puzzle — one will show you the reference image, and the other will toggle between all of the pieces or just the edge pieces. You can also hide the timer if you don’t need that kind of pressure, mute the little clicking sound when the pieces slide into place, and change the background color (in Settings). Click the Start Game button to explode the image into 30 puzzle pieces, and then have a chill AND COZY time putting it back together! And let us know what you think about jigsaws!