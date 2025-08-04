Help I Can’t Stop Watching Clips of Cynthia Erivo as Black Lesbian Jesus

This weekend, Cynthia Erivo starred as Black lesbian Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl performance of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Adam Lambert, Phillipa Soo, and more. It was a gay-ass rock opera adventure, and I personally can’t stop watching clips of it. I was curious about what they would do, if Cynthia would be in drag, or if they would change the lyrics…but they did neither! Cynthia Erivo was in a dress for most of the show, and none of the lyrics were changed, including when Phillipa Soo serenaded and embraced Cynthia Erivo as Mary Magdalene during “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”

I do hope they release more official videos soon, but for now I am living for the TikTok clips of Cynthia and Phillipa having INCREDIBLE chemistry, especially during “What’s the Buzz.” This is my new religion.

Despite the considerable size difference between Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo (she really is so wee, and his platform boots didn’t help), their voices were matched in power and passion as they led us through the musical. Despite the casting being “gender blind”, I do believe this casting was still very specific, especially in light of recent events (including but definitely not limited to the Kennedy Center’s recent homophobic mandates), and there’s something really special about seeing two loud and proud queer people taking these specific roles right now. As Playbill pointed out, with this particular duo, “Some lyrics hit differently, like when the Roman leaders repeatedly called Jesus ‘dangerous’ and Judas urged Jesus to be more cautious: ‘They only need a small excuse to put us all away.'” And any conservative who takes issue with it never really paid attention to the original musical in the first place, which has always been anachronistic and critical of the way people interpret what they themselves purport to be Jesus’s message.

The performance also included theater legend Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate, with John Stamos and Josh Gad splitting the role of King Herod.

Check out Cynthia Erivo singing as Jesus here:

And Phillipa Soo singing about being in love with her here:

