Creating Trans Futures in “The Sims”

My fiancé and I are both different kinds of insomniacs. The office hours of our afflictions are rarely in sync, and often when one of us is impossibly awake, the other is mysteriously asleep. We are like ships in the night with latent mental health issues. When we are awake at the same time, I will often open my eyes and adjust to the reality of the night and hear, somewhere over on the other side of the bed, the sound of a laptop. Keys clicking, a mousepad clicking and a fan running hot. And I just know she is playing The Sims.

The Sims 4 is the game she took to the most when, in the early days of the pandemic, I nudged my fiancé into becoming a gamer. She started with Animal Crossing, because we all played Animal Crossing, and swiftly moved on to games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Stardew Valley on her Nintendo Switch, and in no time she became a full-fledged gamer.

I, a much more Serious and Lifelong gamer, could never get into the farming and life sim games and was more content to run through games like Skyrim or Fallout for the umpteenth time despite having truly seen all their worlds had to offer me. But I liked their worlds, and the opportunity to spend hours designing a character that looked like how I wanted to look as I moved through the world. I could mold the perfect hairstyle, choose my height and my scars, and sculpt a nose that felt just right. And then I could step out into the world and grow into it, make mistakes and allies, and find new outfits to wear as I quested through their endless open worlds.

But I was never playing as me. Rather, I was losing myself by hiding behind an ideal version of my body existing in a parallel world where I was honestly more of a cis woman. I could tell myself some backstory that my character was trans, but it was never real. Never real in that I could make an active choice to be trans in the world.

I fall off a lot of games easily. Animal Crossing is fun and cute but always felt a bit hollow to me. You get to design your island, add stuff to it, design and move items around the world, but it’s all a bit too one-dimensional for me. It’s like a living diorama. I can place a diner bench and a table, but I can’t really do anything with them to make them real. I can’t engage with this diner in this world, meet a friend at the table, and caffeinate myself to the moon, and so really, what are we doing here?

When my fiancé decided to get back into The Sims, a game she had first learned to play way back when you still had a disc drive in your MacBook, I was at least intrigued. I get The Sims in a way that those other games fail me. At least in The Sims we are building a world to live in, to immerse ourselves in. To die in.

I never played The Sims 4, but when she downloaded it to her MacBook Pro, I was content and delighted to lay and watch her learn the rules of its universe. I would lie in bed and watch her create Sims, give them clothes and character and hobbies, and send them out into the world. Watching her play The Sims 4 became my soap opera. When I would walk away from work for a while and see her moving her Sims around their world, I could ask what was happening in my stories, and she would walk me through a new apartment she had designed for a Sim, or tell me about one that had died in the hallway, the family awkwardly avoiding the reaper who had come to claim their soul.

The Sims 4 contains a landscape where everything is possible, where you can choose to build your life however you desire and live it right until death comes to take your spirit away from the pain of this world.

The one time I tried to build a Sim for myself, I went through the same exercise I had always undertaken, sculpted a body and a hairstyle and a nose that felt ideal, but not mine. I made a cis woman. And look, nothing against cis women! Cis women are great. Big fan. But I am not a cis woman. And I almost never get to be a trans woman in a game in a way that feels real in the way that cis people get to when they design characters in games like The Sims.

I can tell myself the subtext in a game is strong enough that the avatar I put through the paces of a game is trans, that I am reflected in their polygons. Assassins Creed: Odyssey features a tall Greek woman with a square jaw and broad shoulders and a bit of a clocky voice, and as a tall Greek woman with a square jaw and broad shoulders and a very clocky voice myself, I felt seen, but that is a VERY rare occurrence.

I know games like the excellent and challenging Celeste have a trans lead character, but it is different when you are designing yourself as a trans in a game set in a large open world that moves and changes around you. I have never been trans in a game that allows me to choose and to live.

Today, I learned that The Sims 4 had issued a new update to the game: the option to add, amongst other items like hearing aids, binders and top surgery scars for trans men and shapewear with hip pads. They don’t say “for trans women” in the shapewear section of the update notes, but I saw it and was taken back to a vast ocean of tabs open looking for my own shapewear to give my hips new illusions underneath my clothes.

I downloaded the Sims 4 to my Steam Deck sitting next to my very real and urgent real workload on my desk and with a sense of excitement I had not anticipated, watched the download numbers tick away to zero as I prepared to play the game once more and explicitly make a trans character this time.

I chose a haircut, sculpted broad shoulders and a clocky voice, and gave my Sim a body that felt like mine, molded by time and a first puberty I had no say in. I chose hair and tattoos and makeup, and then I scanned through and found the shapewear and added them. I made a trans woman, gifted her my own name, and sent her out into the world to rent a house and make friends and woo hoo with her neighbors.

Over the course of the afternoon, my Sim got a job, romanced a man and then a woman in the neighborhood, and practiced speeches in the mirror of her one bedroom apartment. She was trans, because I had made her as such and given her a tell that reinforced her identity. I was trans, and it was fine and beautiful, and while it never mattered to anyone, it was always there all the same. It gave me space to allow myself to exist and find joy and comfort and pride in being trans and having a whole life around it.

What struck me most was that I had never played a game like this that felt like I belonged in it, that I could choose to celebrate being trans within the rules and scope of an environment instead of having to make believe as a cis woman to survive.

When I was looking up news stories about this update earlier, I read an article on Polygon dot com where, in the comments block, someone asked somewhat aggressively why we would want to play a game where the fake world of The Sims was as shitty as our own. But this presupposes that all trans people wish we didn’t have to be who we are. That we wish we didn’t have to have scars and tells and open 37 tabs in search of shapewear. It denies us the ability to feel pride and love in our trans bodies, in the scars of our journey to where we are now. I cannot speak to trans mascs that will be given the opportunity to add top surgery scars to their Sim, but I for one am here for the trans in world revolution in something as benign as shapewear.

If The Sims really wanted to allow me to immerse myself in this world, allow me to give my Sim the gift of an afternoon of googling FFS surgeons, or booking time out of my day every week to shoot estrogen into the upper quadrant of my butt cheek. Let my trans woman get really good at an effortless tuck when she wants to and to not bother when it’s too much hassle. Allow me to avoid all the violence and gates that are kept in front of us, but let me revel in all the parts of my life that make me trans in the real ways that my trans body exists in the world. Part of being trans for me is the space my body takes up, the way it exists in the world, and the way the world moves around it. Being trans is more than who I love or how I feel or what is imposed on me. Being trans is inhabiting space and choosing to exist radically in a world that doesn’t have a lot of people like me in it.

I love being trans; I would not trade it for anything in this world or the next. And in all the world-building and character creators of modern gaming, it has yet to feel really real that the body I am forming is trans like mine. Let this Sims 4 update spark a flame that allows us to add tells and scars to the endless sliders and shaders of character creators. Let trans people exist in games, because we desire to. Let us mark ourselves with scars and shapes and exist radically with the same space afforded those that don’t share the same tells. Let us tell our stories in games that contain endless opportunity for them to unfold.