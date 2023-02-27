People Want This British Lesbian from The New Street Fighter to Stomp Them, I’m Here For It

There are corners of the cultural internet where we can expect news from the lesbian front to make itself heard. Competitive cooking shows. Reality TV. Gritty prestige dramas. Just a taste of the locales we expect to hear about queer women making bold names for themselves. It takes a keen and careful eye to see news emerge from those places we might overlook, the quiet corners of the lesbian oeuvre that have contributed to the dyke canon all these years in relative silence.

I am here to report on good news that to many will stand as a surprise revelation. On Friday fans took to the internet with swiftly conjured fan art and an endless thirst in light of the recent reveal of the return of our queen. I am speaking, of course, of the reveal that Cammy will be an included fighter in the upcoming Street Fighter 6.

Cammy has been a mainstay of the series since 1994’s Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers. A vaguely British superspy who was maybe once MI6 and was also briefly one of an elite group of brainwashed bodyguards (called Dolls) for series villain M.Bison. She is also maybe a clone of him, in case he dies and needs a new body. After all, there is nothing more heterosexual than a man making a beautiful female clone of himself in case his current male body “dies” and needs a new one.

Her signature costume, a green thong bodysuit with sheer camouflage tights, a red beret, fingerless gloves and combat boots was enough to capture the hearts and minds of all who wanted more from the otherwise heavily masculine fighting game series.

I am old enough to tell you that the first time I saw Cammy in the game my heart and mind became abuzz with confusion. The “do I want to be her or be with her” of it all haunted me. This leggy British woman with two long blonde braids and a swift kick like lightning was everything to me, and I could never quite explain why.

This would all be put to rest when, in Street Fighter 5, it is heavily implied that she is a lesbian. In a story scene Cammy and Juni, another former Doll, hold each other in a tender embrace after a swift battle in a train station where Juni says “but now…this time I spend with you…helps me learn how to enjoy this new life”. It is a very brief exchange that is best described as beautifully and extremely gay.

When Street Fighter 6 revealed that Cammy, alongside series regular Zangief and newcomer Lily, would be joining the roster of playable characters in the latest iteration of Capcom’s long-running series, thirsty Twitter lit up like a thousand Christmas trees set ablaze in a dark forest. It helps that she was revealed with a new costume: yoga pants, sports bra and a leather crop jacket with a Union Jack flag on the back. Once she catapulted into frame and stretched just right it was all over, we would never be the same.

Posts like I AM GAY FOR CAMMY I AM GAY FOR CAMMY I AM GAY FOR CAMMY and STOMP ME CAMMY spread throughout fighting game fandom on Twitter and Twitch, as our erstwhile lesbian queen was here to once more spin knuckle her way into our hearts.

It is easy to see why. As portrayed in Street Fighter 5, she is the perfect combination of tall and beautiful and dangerous, with thighs thick and mighty that could just as easily crush a walnut as they could hold you in a stern yet tender embrace. Her costume also added a functionally useless but visually integral black leather harness. We can all say we want a beautiful woman to stomp on us now and then, and here we have one that can and will do it repeatedly and with great and precise care.

Street Fighter is no stranger to queer representation either. Series villain Balrog, the boxer from Las Vegas, has been long rumored to be gay, and the series has also recently included the fighter Poison, a carry-over from Capcom’s Final Fight series of side-scrolling action games who is canonically a trans woman.

As Street Fighter 4 producer Yoshinori Ono stated very matter-of-factly, “Let’s set the record straight: In North America, Poison is officially a post-op transsexual woman. But in Japan, she simply tucks her business away.”

This is maybe a statement on the broader state of representation in video games at large but Poison might be the best example of no-nonsense trans inclusion in gaming to date. She is certainly the only one that, canonically, tucks before she gets into it.

With Cammy coming back, dressed like she has to go meet her girlfriends at any number of dog parks or farmers markets after this fight is done and dusted, Street Fighter stands proud as one of the gayer games on the market, where our boldest and strongest lesbians will just easily spiral attack you as they will stomp on you. And I for one am here for it.