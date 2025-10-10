Only The Most Devoted WNBA Gays Can Get 18/22 On This Gay WNBA Trivia Quiz

Are you a WNBA fan who is also gay and somewhat preoccupied with the gay lives of the WNBA players, who make all of our lives worth living? Well, then I have the quiz for you.
feature image by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3354 articles for us.
This made my morning, thank you so much. Immediately sent it to my partner to see if she can tie my 22.
please circle back with the results of this competition!
She got 20. Victory is mine! And you have soothed my Lynx-loving heart because I have been in deep mourning.
i’m waiting with my outdated resume in hand to be the new commissioner
you’re hired i have hired you
21/22 I wasn’t familiar with the last player. I only started watching the WNBA last year thanks to Angel Reese. Pretty impressed with myself.
i am also very impressed with you