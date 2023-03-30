Last night, I picked up a book I had stopped reading. In the Krakoan age of the current stable of X-Men comics, Marauders had taken an early lead as my ongoing favorite title. Kitty Pride leading a crew of mutant pirates sailing between safe harbor in the living mutant island of Krakoa — where she was the only mutant denied entry — and the outside world. She dons a GREAT pirate captain’s jacket, gets “hold fast” tattooed on her knuckles. Buckles are swashed, gay Australian mutants and gay ice-based mutants were along for the ride. It was a thrill with every issue. For a spell anyway.

Somewhere along the way, the title lost me a little, and though I’ve diligently picked it up with every increasing number, my interest in it has slipped as storylines began to lose a little of what magic they had held before. The team goes to space, they lose members as the art changes and the vibe changes, and every now and then you read something and think “I used to be in here, and now I feel outside of it”.

The book I had stopped reading was Marauders #12, the latest (and last) issue in the series. I suppose I knew it was ending. I suppose I’m a little apprehensive about endings in my house right now. But a single moment took me out and gave me pause.

In it, a runaway mutant named Esera Seanoa is chased through downtown San Francisco by a villain named Bushwhacker whose whole thing is hunt-and-kill-mutants. Seanoa is saved by the grace of Cerebra, a mutant from the year 2099 (it all makes sense in its grander context, kind of). When questioned about his being a mutant and why he himself isn’t living out and proud on the great island nation of Krakoa, Seanoa says “Yeah I’m a mutant, never thought of it much, guess it was easier passing, but with the drought… [referring to his mutant ability to find water] I couldn’t do nothing. So I started helping.”

Over the years I have been out as a trans woman, I’ve thought a lot about the optics and politics of passing. Thoughts that are varied and difficult to parse and shifting and changing and personal. I prefer to not discourse on the topic, nor do I feel it really my place to do so. I don’t really like to tell people exactly how long I’ve been out for either, partially because I stopped doing the math a few years back. In that time, I have waffled on my “visibility” and what to do with it, whatever nebulous platform I have built and what responsibility I have to the world and trans community at large.

I don’t feel I have a responsibility, or the platform some might assume I do, but all the same I find myself at times in a position of being heard and seen as I am. So what to do with that tiny spotlight?

The reason I stopped reading at this panel is because I don’t really have an answer for myself. Friday is trans day of visibility, and we feel more visible than ever before. We are right now a trending topic on Twitter because of another horrific, sad and terrible school shooting. I see terms and acronyms that used to be commonly found in intra-community conversations like AFAB become topics of debate amongst cishet people, and I wonder when all of this slipped away from us. Every day, some new hurricane that seeks to find a way to force trans people to the center of its swirling path. And in it all, I wonder where we are.

I think the thing I loved about the X-Men was always the coding of it all. The X-Men fight for a world that hates and fears them. They are outcasts, marked by their genes either external or internally as different from the majority of humanity walking this earth. It is hard to be a trans person and not feel seen in this simple idea. I love how all the myriad of mutants feel different and unique and flawed and perfect all at once. They are boring and sad and fucked-up and have PTSD and lost lovers and family. They have gained family and new community.

And it’s easy to see why Seanoa would want to be stealth as a mutant. How he would want to hide the thing that makes him different so his life would be easier every time he left the house, how he would be able to deftly avoid the mutant hunters at his door. But a simple thing changes: There is a drought in California, and he is a mutant with the ability to divine the source of water. And he feels like he cannot do nothing, even if it hurts.

And today, as TDOV comes close and I have been a person that tried in recent years to talk about being trans less in their work, I have had a lot of thoughts about why that is. I don’t talk a lot about some of the bigger traumas and things following me in this life, even though I share a lot with all of you, and I’m not going to open them up here either. But I know I wanted everything to be easy and simple — and that is never the way things are.

So today, I picked that book up at the panel I left it and read past the line “I couldn’t just do nothing.” I felt deep in every bone my body comprises that I cannot just do nothing with whatever time I have left. It is time for us to do more helping, less hiding. And now more than ever, passing — whatever that even means — isn’t going to save anyone.

