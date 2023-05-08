Trace Lysette Shines in “Monica,” a Trans Story of One Woman’s Return Home

The only time my mother has ever called me beautiful she was high on painkillers. A week ago, after a stressful and harrowing hospital stay my fiance and I were on FaceTime catching glimpses of her lucidity over skeptical hospital WiFi and she told my fiancé she was beautiful then laughed and said “Well I guess you are too, my beautiful daughter”.

Her weakened capacity at the time is not meant to defy her statement, it’s just that sometimes the best of our hidden intentions escape when defenses are done away with.

Monica, the new film from Italian auteur Andrea Pallaoro, is a pensive and tender exploration of a trans woman returning home to visit her mother as cancer claims her final days. It stars Trace Lysette as Monica, a trans woman who receives a call from a voice she doesn’t recognize but who is nonetheless family telling her that her mother is at the end and that Monica should consider coming home to bear witness to it.

While she is at first skeptical of returning, she relents after an attempt at finding the right words to leave on a lover’s voicemail that might change everything. They never do, words rarely work such impeccable magic, but she tries valiantly all the same. As she sits and silently ponders her decision to call, a man approaches and offers to fix her car for her. A fix she neither asked for nor appears to need. “A beautiful car for a beautiful woman” he says despite her repeated insistence that it is an unnecessary offer.

In a review of Monica for Variety, a writer ponders that this is a moment highlighting the reaction to her “self-made identity” in the world, positioning Monica’s transness as identity first and a woman trailing behind. But “self-made” identity be damned, this is a reaction to being a woman alone in a car in a space where she is alone. It is less that her identity puts her at risk of outside danger, but that men will see something in women that they believe to be in dire need of their specific brand of repairing.

Monica is trans in clues and nods, but never in needlessly overwrought words or speeches. She decides in short order to make the sojourn back home to see her family after an undisclosed estrangement. She overnights in a cheap motel, showers, and cleans the day off before sitting on the side of her bed to shoot estrogen silently and unremarkably into her thigh while a TV idly performs background decoration. We are privy to the mundanity of such actions, but never feel owed a reason why.

Like many, I too have done my own journey back home, shot estrogen on hotel beds and in coffee shop bathrooms and it is a dull byproduct of my life that is nonetheless a moment in every week that makes me who I am. It is a tender and rare beauty that allows Monica’s transness to be so subtle and lived-in, actions that are just one more thing to do when she is out of the shower and doing her best to wind through the end of a day. It never needs to be spoken aloud, and drawing attention to it would only break a wall that is bearing the load of all the structure.

Monica’s journey back home is trepidatious and challenging, but not in the way some may want to read it. Over the course of the movie, the reason behind Monica’s abrupt departure from this space and the people within it is teased out, but never fully told. But there is tension here, between a brother she was once close to and a mother who is suffering through a terminal illness that is stripping the parts of her away that might remember her own cruelty at once telling her daughter “I could never be your mother”.

The casting out and making distance of a trans child is a familiar feeling for a lot of trans women, not all of us know the feeling of distance made between family and the reality of our lives but it is a story many can relate to. I have made my own distance from home in order to find myself, even knowing that leaving home means my own chronically ill mother is always a distance from me.

When Monica returns home and sees her mother, a mother who does not recognize her, she has a pleasant conversation with a sister-in-law who makes an awkwardly familiar ask about having children — “you can adopt, right?” she says pointedly to Monica. Her brother is stunned and distant at the revelation of his sister, a sibling he never knew and is a surprise to him all the same. In all these moments I felt my own return home, my own family feeling new and challenging and awkwardly familiar. I have seen the way that long relationships stutter at the revelation of a body so unknown but nonetheless familial.

The slow and tender dance between Monica, her family, and the family’s housekeeper is the heart of the movie, with a minor dalliance into side stories of Monica’s yearning for a lover who does not return her affections, being stood up on a date in her old hometown and a one-night-stand with a man who instead appears and shows affection. We see Monica at work only briefly, making money off men on the internet as so many trans women have, but this is also interrupted by the cries of her mother, and we are instantly taken back to the main thread stitching all things together.

Monica chooses to hide who she truly is from her mother, opting instead to form a bond with her from a place of caregiving, removing the need for dramatically relitigating an old heartache in favor of creating peace for whatever days remain in her mother’s life, and in this new footing finds new ways for her to love, care for and show affection to a mother who we know cast her aside. When she is the one returning to a house that has wronged her, she is choosing to leave the past at the doorstep and give space to the grief that consumes an old house.

This is a story that understands what meaning lies in all the things we do not say, how slow and careful the grieving process is, and how irrational the way we cross thresholds to repairing old wounds can oftentimes be. Placing a uniquely trans story in the center of a well-worn road creates a path to a new sentiment to be granted to a tale that many people have and will face in their life. Trans people are given grace to grieve for something more than themselves and their community, but for their families and the hurt that lives there and the ways we, irrational or not, choose to go back to places that turned us away to say goodbye.

I do not like to return to my own home, I don’t like to think about the hurt and the pain that lives in all the memories of the streets and sidewalks I know by heart. but all the same, I know that returning is inevitable and often irrational when there is family there, even when we know those trips will hurt, the cuts and barbs that leave scars of memories. But this is all the makings of a life that leaves us with stories to tell. Monica tells one of great, tender, and forgiving beauty that is a uniquely trans movie in that the transness is the beating heart of a lived body grieving at the center of it all, it does not exist to shock or explain but rather is there to live and forgive and find a new way to repair old wounds.