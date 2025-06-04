Mini Crossword Watches Too Much TV

Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen,



Join AF+! Before you go!If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Darby Ratliff Darby is a queer crossword constructor and graduate student living in St. Louis. Darby has written 58 articles for us.

Rachel Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist. Rachel has written 12 articles for us.