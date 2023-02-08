If the Grammys happened and we didn’t discourse about them, were they ever even real?

Since their airing on Sunday night, Twitter has been ablaze with opinions, thoughts and threads, an endless well of digital ink spilled on all the winners and snubs and the decisions being made in Harry Styles’ outfit. One fact in particular has been causing the Twitter thread industrial complex to work overtime: Kim Petras’s win with Sam Smith in the Bet Pop Duo/Group category for “Unholy,” a historic event that makes Petras the first out trans woman to win a Grammy in that category.

In Petras’s acceptance speech, with Smith standing back from the microphone to give the full grace of the spotlight to Petras, she acknowledged the landmark occasion of her standing on that stage receiving the warmth of her and Smith’s rightfully earned adoration from the gathered Grammy alumnus. With Petras only making it as far as the words “first transgender woman” people like Queen Latifah and Taylor Swift were already rising to their feet in rapturous applause.

Standing there on stage, draped in a red dress and matching mesh veil, Petras thanked her mother, who she says “believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”

She also gave her limited time at the mic to honor the trans legends who have paved the foundation beneath the red carpet that delivered her to the podium that night, most notably SOPHIE: “Sophie, my friend who passed away two years ago who told me this would happen, and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Sophie, the Glaswegian trans musician/producer who tragically passed away in 2021, was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for Best Dance/Electronic Album with her record Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides. While Sophie had been a rising star in the world of electronic and dance music for some time leading up to this moment, it was only in the few years leading up to her Grammy nomination that she had let her identity surface for all to see. In the video for “It’s Okay To Cry,” we see her face and hear her voice and bear witness to the truth of her identity laid bare for the first time.

This slow revelation of truth is a shared journey for trans women within the Grammy ecosystem. Also in 2019, Jackie Shane, the trans pioneer and soul legend, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Historical Album category with a career retrospective of Shane’s work, Any Other Way. Shane is an iconic figure in soul and R&B scenes, a woman who was instrumental in the crafting of what would be known as the Toronto Sound after moving to the city in the early 1960s. Shane wasn’t affixing the word trans to her name when she was performing around clubs in Toronto — it would be years before the vague notion of homosexual acts would even be decriminalized in the city — but she was nonetheless living and performing in a manner that felt true and honest for her, often being labeled instead as a drag queen or an ambiguous figure, gender unknown, dressed in a style that suggested at femininity.

Jackie Shane did not win a Grammy that year and passed away 11 days after the awards broadcast, but she is no less deserving of our spotlight.

Lost in the shuffle of the threads and the takes this year is another historic win: HoneyDijon, a producer on Beyoncé’s Renaissance, is the first out Black trans woman credited on a Grammy winning album.

There is Teddy Geiger, who was a songwriter on the Grammy nominated “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes in 2018. There is Venezuelan musician/producer Arca, nominated in 2021 with her album Kick I for Best Dance/Electronic Album. There is Brazilian artist Liniker, who won a Latin Grammy in 2022 for Best Brazilian Pop Album with her record Indigo Borboleta Anil, winning a full year before we celebrated the first out trans woman winning one in America.

And then there is Wendy Carlos. Carlos is the subject of many viral posts and threads the last few days, as people realize that she was, technically, the first trans woman to win a Grammy award. The cut here is that, of course, no one knew at the time. When Carlos took to the Grammys stage in 1969 to accept her awards for Switched-On Bach, she was hiding herself from both her audience and the world. She had, by some accounts, begun transitioning at least a year before her historic Grammy win, but her life and identity as a trans woman was a secret held sacred and close.

Carlos would be nominated again, for Best Children’s Album in 1988 for a collaborative album with “Weird” Al Yankovic that was both a reinterpretation of Peter And The Wolf and a new story called The Carnival of the Animals – Part Two. They lost that year to Ry Cooder and Robin Williams and their album Pecos Bill.

Throughout all of these stories, a single thread weaves it all together. Trans women have been here, all these many years, shoring up their corners of the world within which they create an indelible presence. In all of these awards and in all of the discourse afterward, there is a rush to present all the facts at the finish line. We want people to remember Wendy Carlos and her win in 1969; we want to educate and to highlight the way trans women have been swept aside or ignored over the years and decades of arts awards.

There is so much we cannot know and so much we ourselves ignore in misbegotten quests to have the perfect Twitter thread or the right viral post with a photo and a Did You Know leading the charge. What we can take away from Kim Petras and Sam Smith and their landmark Grammy win is that we were able to witness a trans woman walk on stage to a microphone and address the audience without having to obfuscate or hide herself. She got to announce herself as a trans woman, as a Grammy winner, and witness first hand the love in the room around her for her brilliance.

We can celebrate and bask in Petras’s win, and love her for it. We can honor Wendy Carlos for a victory won in private. We can celebrate Jackie Shane and SOPHIE and HoneyDijon and so many other trans women who have been here and will always be here. We can watch a room stand in ovation at a trans woman’s victory for what feels like the first time and imagine now a second, and a third. What Petras’s win showed us is that, despite the vitriol and the discourse we are far too used to surrounding trans women, there is love there, ready and waiting for us. That this is only the beginning, that we have been beginning for decades, and that we are ready and here to be heard and lauded for our art.