Gutter Talk: Portents of Doom Patrol

I had an entirely different column ready to go this weekend. After I talked about wanting a queer Black Cat in the Marvel Universe, many people rightly pointed out to me that she in fact already is and that there is an ENTIRE solo series of Black Cat comics that involve, at least in fits and starts, intense lesbian drama. We will talk more about this soon.

What made me change my mind is Rachel Pollack.

Pollack is many things, a singularly brilliant author, winning multiple awards for her work: a Nebula award, an Arthur C. Clarke award chief among them and is widely considered to be one of the foremost experts on tarot. Pollack also introduced the first trans superhero, Coagula, to the DC Comics universe in 1993’s Doom Patrol #70.

I’ve been thinking about Pollack and her work on Doom Patrol lately as I have been noticeably griping here and there about the lack of trans representation in mainstream superhero comics, which love them or hate them, are the books I read the most. We cannot help the culture that grips us and burns itself into the corners of our hearts. All we can do is listen to our own desire for more of what brings joy and love and light into our lives and…hi my name is Niko, I love superhero comics.

On March 12, Neil Gaiman posted on Mastodon (yes Mastodon), that Pollack is nearing the end of her life, and at the behest of her wife had asked Gaiman to post about it, to let obituary writers and friends and fans know that her time on this plane was nearing its end and she will soon find herself somewhere new, somewhere beyond all of this. Some outlets were confused by this, rushed to post obituaries they had to dial back when it was revealed that she is, at the time of writing this, still with us here on this earth. However much time she has left is not ours to know.

And so, I revisited the issue of Doom Patrol that introduces Coagula, aka Kate Godwin, to look back at this era of the long-running series. Maybe you’ve seen the excellent albeit somewhat under-the-radar TV series featuring the voice of Brendan Fraser. Maybe you made better decisions in your younger comic-buying years than I did and you’re a long-time reader of Doom Patrol already. None of this matters; these are all superfluous details I am parsing and working through in real time as I re-read this first issue. I’m parsing reading a story from 1993 about a former sex worker/programmer with alchemic superpowers who wears a jacket with a pin that reads Put a Transsexual Lesbian On The Supreme Court and fights a villain named codpiece who turns his feelings of inadequacy outward by quite literally making a codpiece with a multi-purpose cannon on it to strike back at a world he feels has wronged him by reacting negatively to his small dick.

I read this book and imagine someone writing this in a mainstream Marvel/DC superhero comic and a socio-political landscape that seems hellbent on making everything nice and clean and palatable and shudder to think that somehow we had a better chance at making trans storylines that feel lived-in and real in 1993 than we do now.

Throughout Pollack’s run on Doom Patrol, which was admittedly under the Vertigo banner and was thus part of DC’s more “adult-themed” line, her transness is never blunt and forced. She is always given the grace of humanity before all else. There are nods and allusions to transness and the way it feels to move through the world as a trans woman, but it is never so on the nose. There’s a scene where she discusses passing politics with Robot Man as he ponders remaking his own body and what it means to want to be perceived, “to look normal”, as he puts it. What does it mean to celebrate the thing that sets us apart, visibly or spiritually, from all those who never have to consider their place in the world, who are just allowed to revel in it?

It is no surprise I am thinking about that a lot lately, too. It is hard to read the news, to watch the daily scroll of bills barrel through our minds and leave lasting worrisome impressions that might never heal. All the states and places that would see transness banned outright. I’ve been talking about this a lot lately, too, because it is simply impossible not to. It is impossible for me to ignore how weird and frustrating and exhausting this all feels right now, how it has changed the way I feel inside when people look at me on the street or clock my voice when I am taking a phone call outside to get some fresh air. How to be perceived is not a course that has ever been written or taught, and I suppose we all learn our own ways to manage.

It has been nice to revisit this issue of Doom Patrol and has led me to ordering this Omnibus of Pollack’s run on the series which I have never read all of. It’s been nice to read a story where transness and monstrosity are just things that exist in the world — good or bad don’t matter so much as the sheer necessity of existence, and you can never erase or ignore all the things that don’t look like what we have decided is “normal.” Because what even is normal? The beauty of Doom Patrol and Pollack’s work on that series, and in so much of her work, is normal as a relative term that only matters to some.

Who needs normal anyway, when you have all this exuberant wonder in the world to fall in love with.

Every week, I’m going to end with a little wrap-up of comics and comic-related bric-a-brac that I’ve been digging lately. There’s no homework or anything here, just some stuff I’ve been digging that you might too.

Niko’s Pull List

Black Cat (ongoing)

I was going to write about this series, as stated above, and I will return to this soon, but in the interim I wanted to make sure I wrote down on the page that I was so happy to hear from a few of you that I should read this series. I want to make sure it is known that Jed Mackay’s work on Black Cat is incredible; it is everything I love in a comic. It has self-contained little stories that don’t often bother themselves with the sometimes glorious and ludicrous grandiosity of the Marvel universe. It is fun and queer, and I think the Black Cat’s whole vibe of black catsuit with a fur trim has long been my favorite costume and was absolutely a very awakening thing for young Niko that I am only know beginning to grapple with, and I was so thrilled to read her in this series and witness her do her best to both double-cross and get back together with various ex-girlfriends in the process, because we love a lesbian heist story over here.

Also, last Gutter Talk I wrote about the new Betsy Braddock series, and wanting more of it and stories like it. Having some conversations with friends and writers and editors about it, I am reminded to say one very important thing: If we want books like this to live and thrive, we need to support them and let the powers that be know we want more of them. To that end, if you like a book like Betsy Braddock or Black Cat, I urge you to preorder at your local comic shop! With any luck, this is only the beginning of the lesbian comic revolution.

