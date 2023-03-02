Get Pumped: Our 14th Birthday A+ Ask-Us-Anything is on March 7th!

A+ members! It’s that time of year again…when we celebrate the fact that, against all odds, this experiment called Autostraddle has endured through another cycle around the sun. In other words, it’s our fourteenth birthday and we are going to celebrate with you! How do you celebrate, hm? Do you eat cake? Have special beverages? Put a cute costume on your dog or cat? Smash stuff? Light fires? Ask the Autostraddle team a bunch of questions you have been hanging onto in your lavender heart? All of the above? Well lucky for you, we’ve scheduled an A+ AMA!

When is the AMA?

March 7th, 2023 from 8am – 10pm EST / 5am – 7pm PST

But why is the AMA? Because as A+ members, you are the core reason this queer ship is still sailing. A+ members literally fund, just with A+ memberships, half of what we do — and between fundraisers, merch and affiliates, Autostraddle is majority reader-funded. Your support allows us to publish the kinds of articles that matter to our community, vapid celebrity fluff and deep personal essays, queer fashion and style and cultural criticism, and more. We can balance getting clicks with publishing pieces that won’t get as many views, but that really, really matter. AND we can pay queer and trans people to work and write for us. That’s what reader support does for us. That’s what you do for us and this community. So, let’s party in the comments, yeah?

What exactly does this celebration look like? It’s an AMA or, really it’s an Ask Us Anything with 23 whole gays to answer your questions. This is an all out, all day, send-us-your-most-heartfelt-or-most- untethered questions situation. (We might not be able to answer everything, but you can certainly ask.)

Here’s how it works:

On March 7th, this post will reappear behind the A+ paywall. Then, you will comment below with your questions, your advice needs, your burning desire to share, your quandaries about queer life, the universe, everything.

We, the editors and writers of Autostraddle, reply to your comment with our answers, our advice, our solutions or lack thereof. If you want a specific person to answer your question, include their name in the comment so we can “control F” and find those questions.

So who all’s gay here?

The following people will be around to answer your questions!

Riese Bernard

Carmen Phillips

Nico Hall

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Laneia Jones

Anya Richkind

Heather Hogan

Viv Le

Em Win

shea martin

Niko Stratis

Stef Rubino

Valerie Anne

Sa’iyda Shabazz

Drew Gregory

Shelli Nicole

Nic Sam

Vanessa Friedman

Julie Gentile

Lily Alvarado

Darcy Cooper

A.Tony Jerome

Ashni Mehta

Not yet an A+ member? A+ members are truly the best and they get access to awesome bonuses like this very AMA happening next week — just saying — and it’s only $30 / year to join (unless you want me to mail you some goodies, then it’s more <3).

Will we see you next Tuesday?