Comfort Entered Our Lives With the Hiss of Soda Water

There is a language to a relationship that transcends the spoken word. The collaged sounds of lives lived together for long enough to signal deep and abiding intentions behind them. The way your partner sneezes from another room because the sun has come out, or the kind of yawn that signals “i’m waking up,” audibly different from a yawn that lets you know they will be asleep for another hour. In our house, there is one sound that is a flag planted firmly in the soil of our relationship, that fills dead air with its purpose.

The coughing fit of a SodaStream as it releases CO2 into a bottle of water.

Like so many lesbian trailblazers before us, my fiancé and I started dating long distance before we U-Hauled into close quarters. We had been friends for years before professing our love and had known each other in casual circumstances long before that too. We were music industry professionals, and when you are involved in the music industry you are also always around the alcohol industry. The first time we ever met was in the backstage area of an outdoor music festival, drinking in the heat of the day between set times and after parties.

We both had hit our limits with drinking though and independent of one another arrived at the decision we needed to quit drinking and be honest about our status as alcoholics. We entered into a romantic relationship with a new, shared struggle to maintain.

I am not here to peddle a hopeful story of how our love was stronger than our addiction, because that is not real nor helpful and, as with all struggles, there are stumbles and setbacks, and ours was no different a story. But we had each other and an understanding between us, and it created a shared platform we could find equal footing on.

One of the first things my partner brought into our new home together was a SodaStream machine from a thrift store. A leaking and dusty black one that had tape residue from a label that had long absconded its post at the top with warnings and directions we had to Google instead. Every time you filled a bottle, you had to put a tea towel under it to absorb the excess water spouting from its faulty seal. But even with all of this, it was nonetheless an integral focal point of our new kitchen. You always knew when she was awake when the sputtering might of that machine came to life and turned regular water into something spicy.

We allowed ourselves these treats and treasures, weighing the cost of what we used to spend every night getting drunk versus the cost of an endless parade of cases of Bubly and La Croix as it came into our house. Empty cans falling over in the night became less the soundtrack of headaches and lost memories and more the background noise of comfort.

It is a value we can so easily forget to uphold, simple comfort, and is the one that brings the most radiancy into a life. We had to learn to value comfort as a saving grace against an endless wave of triggers and calls to an old life. It is hard to stay working in creative industries that rely on alcohol as major funders and social lubricant in their gatherings, and we had to learn how to engage with the world we knew so well in a new way, one that left us more vulnerable and raw. Comfort kept us safe and sound and hydrated with a hint of grapefruit, or sometimes blackberry. Knowing what it meant when we went to the bar at a show to ask for soda water and a bit of lime. That it was for quenching thirst, of course, but also to hold something cold in your hands that felt like the life we used to know, now without any of the painful memories or dangerous quantities.

Comfort entered our lives, filled its open spaces and dark corners. It became easier to manage all things when comfort was available. We were unified in our desire for it. There was never a push and pull between what we wanted and what was required, just the thirst for comfort, and the only argument was to which flavor we would give ourselves.

I have never been one for a spicy water from a machine, but my fiancé is, and it is her machine in that it is the source of her comfort. It became a fixture on the counter of our first apartment together. Even with limited counter space, it was always there, a reminder that comfort is only a push away. On days when the gas ran dry, it was just a walk up the street to the hardware store to get new canisters, sometimes taking the dog for a long walk on a brisk and sunny spring day. Your heart can be so filled undertaking the most menial of tasks but it feels important to center these things in ourselves.

When we moved into our new apartment, a loft space above a butcher shop with no separate rooms or private space beyond the bathroom, the machine found itself on the counter once more, but now the sound it emits into the air is never masked by walls or doors. It is there, its call heard at all hours.

Of all the sounds that wake me up in the night, and there are plenty in a house with one dog, two cats, and a busy street below, the sound of water carbonating never bothers me. It is a calm reassurance that we are always seeking comfort. Making sure it is there in our lives and can be called to at all hours. The calm reassurance of knowing she is awake and in need of refreshment and also relaxed.

My fiancé is a musician still and an arts administrator and as such works long weird hours or is sometimes gone altogether. She is on tour. She is rehearsing late. Her festival is wrapping up at 2 in the morning, and I am in bed because 2 in the morning doesn’t exist for sober 40 year olds like it used to. And it’s only then that the comfort the machine conjures into our lives becomes a nuisance, because now it is absent and missing, and the void left is real and hollow and haunting. Like a ghost that makes no wails of anguish as it moves through the blue-black shades of the night.

I have found myself more than once making bottles of spicy water that I will never drink in preparation for her return, just so my hand can be a part of the system that brings this comfort into our world. A shared struggle that we both work to maintain and control, even all these years later. We have come to peace with our sobriety and learned to love our lives as alcoholics who do not drink anymore and instead stay home more often and drink spicy water and fancy soda waters. What was once reactive and desperate comfort is now bliss.

I know just how spicy she likes her water, holding down the button just a touch longer than you think is necessary, a whirling dervish of carbonation inside a plastic tube turning something bland and still into a product of bubbles and levity. I am never making it for me, always for her, and my love language is just this: my little tasks and actions that show I am doing my best to show her I understand and care for her and want her to feel safe and comforted.

There is something beautiful in being able to pass a bottle of something as simple as water, water turned spicy and alive by nothing more than a gas canister from a neighborhood hardware store. That we can command something so simple to show our love for each other and understand our struggles and desires. To provide comfort is the truest form of a deep and abiding love, and I can do that with nothing more than holding a button down on a machine just longer than I think I need to, making all things dull and lifeless, spicy and alive. Full of comfort and bubbles and refreshment that let her know I am here to always help bring this into our lives.