Word Search: Take a Reader to Work Day! (Laneia’s Version)

Welcome to Take a Reader to Work Day! You’re the reader and you’re coming to work with me. Find all the words in the puzzle below and then use the list of words to find all of those items in the photo! Like a Hidden Picture puzzle except everything’s just… right there, nothing’s hidden. Should be fun! But also, if it isn’t, feel free to say so. I’ll probably be like “Wow ok I just spent several minutes of my one and only life putting this together for you but sure I guess it’s not fun” and then who knows, sometimes I cry, but the point is! Let me know what you think of this format! We could turn it into a whole series, you and I; we could see if other writers and editors want to join us.

I am just saying.

Ok bye have fun bye!