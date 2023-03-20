A Queer Film & TV Recap of SXSW 2023!

That’s a wrap on SXSW 2023 for me!

I saw a lot of great films but I do have to say that this year the shorts and television were the actual standouts for me. The panels were also a huge standout and many of them have recordings that you can listen to! Creating for the Second Puberty of Queer Adults, How Will TV Evolve for The Queerest Generation Yet, and Trans 201: Beyond Pronouns and Bathrooms were some of the ones I dug the most.

This was my first time experiencing the festival and although I wasn’t able to do so in the fullest capacity I’m glad about the parts I did. Film Festival season can be wild, it’s honestly the time that is hardest for me when it comes to immersing myself in pop culture — something I have always loved to do. I’m watching all these things to come back and report to y’all how I feel about it, specifically the Blackness and/or queerness of it, ‘cos it’s my job to let you know how and where our communities are being portrayed for the (probable) masses.

I’m watching these things and looking for what they got right, where they went wrong, and who is behind telling our stories. I talked earlier this year about how I felt about the state of queer TV and film, but after SXSW I’d like to add on that Queer Black Dykeness (that sounds right) is still so absent from the screen. In what I have seen this year are we present? Yes, a little bit — but we are mostly part of someone else’s story and I am craving and yearning for us to be the focus.

There were some films I wasn’t able to make it to — Bottoms, Joy Ride, and Ek Jagah Apni — but don’t worry I got some things moving and shaking and just may be able to report back to you on those real soon ::wink wink::

In the meantime, here is a wrap-up on all the things I saw at SXSW 2023, click the links below to jump right to the capsule review you’re looking for, or just scroll all the way through and have a great time!

Shorts

Fuck Me, Richard

Notarize Me

Breaking Fast with A Coca-Cola

Vibrator Girl

Features

Appendage

Cora Bora

Bloody Hell

Who I Am Not

Television

Slip

Chuchi & Adaliz

A Guide To Not Dying Completely Alone

Swarm

I’m A Virgo

Marvin?

Fuck Me, Richard (dirs. Lucy McKendrick, Charlie Polinger)

I understand that this was a short but I very much did not want it to be. I love when things are labeled as “Psychodramas” ‘cos it’s like — wow, I know I am about to go for a fucking ride. Sally meets Richard on a dating app while she is recovering from a broken leg. They start chatting every night, having phone sex, and pretty much falling for each other — and then he starts to ask her for money. I love where we end up during this 14-minute ride and how the tables take a turn.

Notarize Me (dir. Erika Rankin)

Sometimes the hustle isn’t so hard, and other times it takes just over 90 minutes to make a little piece of cash. Jackie is a mobile notary public trying to make the best out of her career and is trying to teach her bestie Louise all about the gig. One of her clients is a man on his death bed and it’s time for his wife to sign some docs but it turns into a much bigger deal than they hope it would. I would love to see this turned into a 10-episode series, something similar to High Maintenance on HBO. Where every episode we get to see these two women notarize a different person, and they are placed in wild situations when all they are trying to do is their job. All I’m saying is that if I had a production company I’d pick this up straight away.

Breaking Fast with A Coca Cola (dir. Amy Omar)

Two Turkish American teen girls want to learn (and remember) who they are even if everyone around them is trying to force them to forget. Özlem and Ada are fasting for Ramadan but their parents don’t know it. Their family has assimilated to American ideals deeply as some immigrant families choose to do out of safety or otherwise. The girls though want to connect with their culture. It was really dope to watch something where teenagers are purposefully choosing to not leave their culture behind. A really sweet and often funny story about the importance of staying connected to who you are.

Chuchi & Adaliz (dir. Dani Adaliz, Ashley Soto Paniagua)

First of all — Chuchi and I should be best friends but instead, her and Adaliz are. Besties from The Bay have their friendship tested when one of them loses their job. They have known each other since childhood but they are grown now and have also gone different paths in life. Chuchi is wrapped in gig & hustle culture while Adaliz has a stable career in the corporate world. I was only able to see the first episode but I really dig this story ‘cos sometimes knowing someone forever is not enough of a reason to keep them in your life.

Vibrator Girl (dir. Kara Strait)

We write a lot on the site about masturbation and get a ton of questions about how to come without a vibrator. Some folks think they are too dependent on their vibrators, some folks have shame around masturbating at all, and others just want to know more ways to make their bodies feel good. This short touches on pretty much all those things. When a girl who uses her vibrator consistently tries to find ways to take back her body after it begins to turn on her while using it. It’s a little creepy and the message gets a tad lost but it was still a nice — sometimes bumpy — buzzy little 13-minute ride.

A Guide To Not Dying Completely Alone (dir. Yen Tan)

I feel like queer people are constantly forgiving or teaching but usually when we don’t want to, but in this pilot, it feels a little different. Ben wakes up in a hospital with a complete stranger (played by THEE Brittani Nichols!!) by his side after passing out in the bathroom of a gay bar on his 40th birthday. It was a wake-up call for him and so — he decides to write a book about how not to die alone. Many queer folks go the solo route in life, some by choice and others not, and others fear being alone in the end. It’s tough to be queer but we all deserve a life that we don’t have to move through alone. It was nice to see a show that’s going to address this not from just a queer pov but a comedic one and now I want a copy of the book for myself.

Appendage (dir. Anna Zlokovic)

Bitch this movie is wacky. Listen, self-doubt and imposter syndrome can get the best of us sometimes but this movie takes it to the next level. What if all the doubting and often harmful thoughts you have about yourself in weaker moments manifested physically? Hannah (Hadley Robinson of Moxie) is going THROUGH IT in this okay?! The plot is dope, the story is wild, and the cast is stacked — the homie Kausar Mohammed is in it and so is Emily Hampshire who has been in so much shit this year at SXSW. This film is creepy, odd, and someone has mommy issues so what I’m saying is….It’s great go watch it.

Cora Bora (dir. Hannah Pearl Utt)

Full Review & Interview with Megan Stalter!

Bloody Hell (dir. Molly McGlynn)

Full Review

Who I Am Not (dir. Tünde Skovrán)

Full Review

Slip (dir. Zoe Lister-Jones)

Imagine the biggest mistake you have ever made in life. Now imagine you wake up the next morning in a whole different reality because of it, where no one remembers your former reality — but you. Mae cheats on her partner ‘cos things are lacking — sex, romance, desire — and then after she does she keeps waking up in new realities trying to piece her way back to her real one. It’s clever as hell, gets pretty damn queer, and the way she has to “activate” her time travel is hilarious. I really dug the whole series and I love how Zoe Lister-Jones has a thing about time in her work (check out How It Ends ‘cos it’s great) but yes, you MUST watch this!

Swarm (dir. Adamma Ebo, Donald Glover)

Full Review

I’m A Virgo (dir. Boots Riley)

From Boots Riley comes “I’m A Virgo”, a seven-episode series on Amazon about a 13-foot-tall Black man in Oakland. Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) has lived his life in isolation, he’s had nothing but media — TV, comics, commercials — and “best intention misinformation” from his parents molding his view of the outside world, until one day he breaks free. Let me start by saying that a lot of what Boots does goes a bit over my head. As a Black critic, I used to be nervous to say that but it’s true. So this time instead of watching a piece of his work and trying to “get” it, I watched to just enjoy — and if some overall theme sparked for me I’d have to just trust my brain to dig through its archives and put it together. It’s a story with superhero elements blended with real-world shit, and the acting is so well done ESPECIALLY by Olivia Washington. I dug most of the episodes I was able to watch but was in and out of the plot at times ‘cos some of the story felt dragged out. I got what I was supposed to get and what I didn’t I am VERY sure I will find it out on Twitter.

*Just noting that I didn’t see the whole limited series, just the few episodes shown at SXSW.

Marvin? (dir. Anton van der Linden)

Even though I am not a stoner, I very much dig a stoner comedy — especially a gay one that offers little life lessons and takes place in my fav country. In Marvin? Dave and Sam are two queer besties that are pretty much just letting life happen to them. Dave is working at a burger spot trying to find out who he is, and Sam is in med school but it seems like she’s not really too keen on being there. One day, their fridge breaks and they head to the thrift store to get a new one. This fridge is different though because it basically grants wishes. The filming gave me nods to Edgar Wright (sorry but it did), and makes you wonder if having everything you want is really the cure for your unhappiness. It also made me think of my fav short of 2021 Coming Out With The Help Of A Time Machine, ‘cos damn being queer is so hard sometimes that only the help of a magical machine can help you get through it.