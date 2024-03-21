Untethered: Concussion

If you put yourself out there, you might be healed, and you might get hurt.

The events of the past few weeks have me looking back at the start of this column. It began as a personal project that — by way of living outside the confines of Life as a Monogamous Relationship-Centered March of Milestones — required I push myself to try new things, go new places, meet new people, make new friends. And it gave me untold anxiety. But I comforted myself, often, with: What’s the worst that can happen?

I branched out. I made friends and felt exalted in those friendships, reborn and newly blessed. I’ve tried new ways of moving my body and being present, have ventured to new places, and navigated the death of my grandmother with my family on my own — or as an “unclaimed jewel” as one of the nuns at her funeral called me. I saw Laura Jane Grace and her wife play live in Pittsburgh along with incredible gay fucking opener Thelma and the Sleaze. However, the downside to having different kinds of days, to breaking out, is that sometimes things can go quite south.

This Untethered features some recurring characters, and while what happened isn’t the worst that could happen, it came a little too close.

***

If you remember Queer Chef from the early volumes of Untethered, we became friends, but then he moved overseas for a work opportunity. We stayed in touch, and he let me know, one day, that he was coming back to Pittsburgh briefly before heading to Bangkok for training at another one of his boss’s restaurants (one of an international string).

What if I tagged along to Bangkok for some of his work trip, I asked, knowing full well it was cheeky to invite myself along, but he was delighted. He’d have someone to fly there from Pittsburgh with and someone to hang out with in the city besides people he knew through work. I’d wanted to travel somewhere alone this spring, because I enjoy the challenge of navigating novel experiences on my own, but also because I had felt so cooped up and choked by my surroundings (who can’t relate after the years we’ve been through?) that I desperately wanted to be somewhere I wouldn’t recognize. I planned a week in Bangkok, and we bought one-way tickets together, and then I planned a week in Japan alone following that because it is, due to the world being round, “on the way back” to the US.

On the plane, we both got a gin and tonic while I fiddled with the in-flight Wi-Fi for like an hour (it did not work). Then he ordered another and another. “The drinks are free” he reminded me while I fought back the queasiness I get from being on planes. “I’m nauseous,” I told him. Besides, it wasn’t, like, worth it to get a hangover from a plane ride, you know?

He seemed to periodically forget I was barely-not-barfing, asking me why I seemed so quiet. I had to keep reiterating it was “because I am trying not to projectile vomit all over that cute baby okay?!” For every cocktail he got after that, I got ginger ale or water. At our layover in Qatar, he got a Long Island iced tea while I managed to drink half an Americano. When I tried to point out something about Palestine playing on the news in the airport, he seemed unable to understand what I was saying to him. On the flight from Qatar to Bangkok, they had “the good kind” of ginger ale with actual ginger, which, score. Toward the end of the fight, the attendant, with a smile, just asked him if he wanted a double when he ordered another drink. I looked at her when she said that, and she maintained the most placid smile and got me my ginger ale. It wasn’t just me who noticed, then. And heck, if it was my job, I’d want to avoid refills, too.

After getting to Bangkok, getting into the apartment we were staying in, and freshening up, it was evening the next day, so we went out for snacks…and more drinks. We traded cocktails, trying each others’ — it’s a thing that still gives me pause, no matter with who, after the first time I told a friend’s husband, in March of 2020, that no, I didn’t want to taste his beer. Hadn’t he heard? (Wow, what we thought, then.) At one point, when I was trying to decide whether I wanted to stay at the cozy, low-lit bar with a live singer with an incredible voice or move onto the riverfront beer place where we would end the night, Queer Chef ordered a beer. I asked him if I should get something then, were we staying? And he was just like “No, I can finish a beer in the time it takes you to decide.” Which, at the time, I was like, okay bro.

Before returning to the apartment, we stopped at a 7-Eleven to get bottles of water. I picked out a snack, and I was delighted by it. Sure, it’s late-stage Capitalism, but also, I’m dazzled by Bangkok 7-Elevens now. And at one of these places that have almost everything a human body could need or want in terms of convenience consumables, he also bought a bottle of liquor.

When we got back to the apartment, he opened it. It was a weird time to exist, nearly 20 hours in the air, the most time difference one can possibly have on earth, and I was like, this is fine. I tried a little and don’t remember going to bed, but I know I didn’t stay up for very long. While getting into bed, I hit my head on the concrete wall behind it (no headboard). It hurt in the front (bad sign), but I felt otherwise okay after some minutes.

The next morning, I awoke blissfully, not hungover at all but with some definite soreness from the head bump. I was also ravenous for coffee and real food. I took a few just-woke-up selfies to send to lovers and then got up only to have to wait a while for Queer Chef. He got up, and we went to get exquisite coffee. The day was relatively fine, and the food was good (duh). At one point, though, I noticed him looking something up on his phone. It was about the decreased effectiveness of antibiotics when consuming alcohol. He had, at the point we left for our trip, been on antibiotics for strep throat for about five days. You can bet I looked it up — and you’re not supposed to be contagious after 48 hours of antibiotics. It gave me a sense of unease. He’d mentioned his throat still hurting. He also smoked, though, so it made sense that if he got strep and didn’t stop smoking, his throat would be irritated. I pushed down my sense of dread and instead focused on the fact that I was psyched he figured out where we could see a Muay Thai match. I practice a little bit of kickboxing and wanted to see a match in person, and also it just seemed fun.

We were excited. He was going to be training with some pretty avant garde, intimidating chefs. And I was trying my best to set aside the fact that he kept interrupting me when I was trying to work because we were both there to work while being away. Of course, I have a lot of friends who sometimes have confusion around how I can be working if I don’t have to go to a workplace.

On the way back to the apartment from the Muay Thai fight, we stopped at the 7-Eleven for water. . He bought another bottle of Thai rum.

Back at the apartment, he asked me to show him some basic kickboxing. I reiterated that we weren’t sparring, couldn’t make contact, that this was an unsafe space for anything too aggressive. I tried to get him to settle into the basic stance and to practice going through the motions of a jab and the matching block. This is the part I can’t quite remember. He grabbed me, to like, “play fight” but was six feet of drunk dude in a narrow apartment — and my head slammed into the concrete wall. Hard.

I crumpled to the ground and just started balling my eyes out. He tried to talk to me, and I waved him away. So, he went out for a cigarette.

It was devastating, because I knew this would make the concussion worse and the last thing I want — that anyone wants, but that I think I especially feared after watching my grandmother struggle with dementia for so long — was anything that could injure me cognitively. I’d just gotten rid of the headache I’d woken up with, too. It had dissipated. I’d felt like I was healing. Now my head pounded. The room spun. And, too, my friend had hurt me, after I told him explicitly that it was dangerous to bring contact into things in that space, especially because he didn’t know what he was doing.

We eventually talked it out. When I got up from his bed, where I had found him crying alone after I managed to get up from the couch in the living room/kitchen area, he laid down and almost immediately passed out. I pulled the blanket over him and walked out.

When I woke up, I checked the bottle. It was two thirds gone. That explained his judgment. Pissed, I got my stuff and pushed through my headache to go work at the coffee shop next door. A couple hours in, I started to feel hot, then hotter. At first, I thought it was the Bangkok weather, but the place was heavily air conditioned. Then, my throat started to hurt. I kept working, hoping this was the worst it would get.

By the time he woke up around noon, my head was throbbing in concert with a deep ache in my throat and chest, and I was sweating. He met me at the shop and told me the electricity wasn’t working but maintenance was supposed to come fix it. This meant no A/C in the apartment, so we agreed to go out for a long lunch somewhere air conditioned. He grabbed a coffee, and we walked back across the street to the apartment to drop my stuff off. Just that short walk took me out. By the time we were back in the apartment, I was too busy to stand. My throat hurt. I had a fever. It was a pretty obvious diagnosis. He went to 7-Eleven for antibiotics and something for me to take them with.

I crawled into bed where it was already starting to turn from air-conditioned inside temperatures to the outside-the-apartment temperature in the 90s. Queer Chef returned with over-the-counter penicillin that cost less than a dollar (because American healthcare is a scam) and an odd assortment of snacks.

I took a penicillin tablet and some ibuprofen, poured water on myself, and baked in my fever and the heat and my also very-clearly-a-concussion dizziness and headache for hours. At one point, the fever climbed to a pitch, and the walls of the room started to warble, to wave, to bend. I listened to the sound of a beer crack open in the other room. I waited until I could take the second pill and then passed in and out of consciousness. I managed to text my friend Rose that I was sick and about what had happened. Eventually, the power kicked back on, and so did the A/C.

Queer Chef was on TikTok in the other room. After about 15 minutes of listening to various trending sounds creep through the bedroom door in an apartment that was so not soundproofed you could hear people talking in other apartments, I told him I was fine now that the A/C was on and that he could go out and enjoy his last day off before he started staging at his first restaurant. I just wanted him to go out, though, regardless of whether I was fine. We were supposed to eat at one of his boss’s restaurants that night. He’d be going on his own. I’d be missing one of the main food experiences I’d tagged along for, but at that point, I hardly cared.

Over the course of that Tuesday and the following Wednesday, I texted Rose, who I trust to almost always have an incredibly balanced view of any situation (surprising no one, she’s a Libra). She told me, soberly, that I had every right to leave the situation when I could. I looked up cheap hotels when I could stay conscious — which was only for twenty to ninety minutes at a time, depending. I booked one for the remainder of my time before my flight. And on Thursday, after Queer Chef took some shots from his bottle of the day and left for work at noon, I packed my things, left a note that was both as firm and as compassionate as I could make it, and got a car.

Throughout it all, Rose assured me that it was okay to have boundaries and to take care of myself. At one point, I texted her the sentiment that I should really be taking care of other peoples’ feelings, I think. To which she was like, “no, dude.” When I finally managed to locate the hotel, tucked into an alley only wide enough for motorcycle travel, I was greeted by a pleasantly cheeky queer receptionist.

“Traveling alone?” she asked me while pulling an exaggerated sad face. Being lightly teased by someone in the LGBTQ family brought me back to earth. I managed to get out a “yep.” To which she replied, “Oh, you’re a strong woman,” but like, mockingly — which sent me. When I told Rose about it, she replied that she couldn’t tease me in-person so she sent one of her sisters to do it.

But there was the good in the bad, right? I don’t know if Past Nico, pre-Untethered Nico, would have stayed in that apartment for the rest of the time and just put up with it. I don’t know if I would have even been able to tell him, even with a note, what was wrong with everything that had happened. But through practicing putting myself out there, and pulling back from connections with other people that don’t feel right, and — to be honest — a looooot of coaching from friends who have my back, who I’ve gotten to know so much more deeply since I’ve worked on reframing my approach to relationships, I was able to get out, and find someplace kind of safe to exist as just me.

Part of the growth, too, is being able to sit with what doesn’t feel good or resolved when you stick up for yourself. He apologized but did not seem to really recognize how much of my dignity, my sense of autonomy and ability to get work done and attend to my responsibilities, my sense of safety and wellbeing that the experience had taken from me. He told me he was taking a train a couple hours south to see a friend in a beach town the next day, that he wouldn’t take a shot before going, and that he was going to think about things. I told him I’d wished I’d been well enough to leave the city and see the countryside a little. He just lowered his head, like, yeah. Through that last conversation, when I gave him his spare apartment key back, I came to understand that, to him, I was a point on what was an addiction — and maybe, eventually, sobriety — journey, but that he was not able to put himself fully in my shoes, I think, because he was so thoroughly doused in his own shame. Still, it was one last dehumanizing moment.

My therapist tells me, repeatedly, that when you start to hold boundaries for yourself (and saying “because I feel unsafe around you, I will leave” and then leaving is an actual boundary!), that it will “feel bad.” I love it when my therapist just says “Yeah, it feels BAD” and puts huge emphasis on that. It makes it a little funny. I don’t know that, when I was delighting in skating around or meeting new people, that I fully internalized how much growth would hurt. But, much like teething or falling over as we learn to walk, it’s important to go through anyway, and (hopefully) worthwhile in the end.

*Written in the cafe area of Big Love Records, Harajuku, as recommended by Rose (who is a DJ)