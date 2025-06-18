No Filter: Kathryn Hahn Gives Jinkx Monsoon Her Flowers

Hello and good morning and other greetings! Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I tell you what our favorite gay celebrities got up to this week, via Instagram! It’s a rip-roaring good time, let’s go!

Look, I am typically welcoming of all dog names, so I am confused as to why “Peace” is breaking my brain? Maybe I cannot imagine disciplining a dog named Peace? “Peace, stop peeing on the floor…” I’m sorry, it just doesn’t work!

I briefly thought Katy was in We Were Liars and was deeply confused cause I read that book and I just remember like 3,000 blondes? But no, as the caption clearly states, she is repping Maintenance Required. And that’s that on reading comprehension!

Cannot thank Kristen enough for this pitch perfect lookbook, thank you!

How is this the first time Cynthia has been on WWHL? Two New York classics taking this long to come together?

Trace we are always ready for mess and I love that Geena Davis is hosting the premiere at her film festival!

These boots…damn near took my breath away? Like yes, on first glance, they are hellish, but then suddenly they are serving? That’s the magic of fashion, baybe!

I love this image with my entire heart, BOWL CUTS FOR ALL!

No matter the time of year, you better trust that the Betts will be celebrating it with their love!

Ooooh one thing I am always a sucker for is more famous people giving less famous people their flowers!

I am so serious about my love for Keke’s red hair, if it ever goes away I will be so sad!

I have never seen a wig wig QUITE this hard and I love that she cannot stop petting it, it’s so funny and dumb??

One thing I love about a book tour is that you are getting your ass on the morning shows!

A King Princess summer post means we are getting six more weeks of summer, btw.

Something that is funny is that about ten seconds before I saw this image I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror and I was like “wait do I have one ab? oh my god I’m strongest woman ALIVE!” Kehlani’s got me beat, I’ll admit it!

And a happy Wednesday to us all!