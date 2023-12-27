No Filter: A Very Chrishell Christmas!

By

feature image photo of Chrishell Stause and G Flip via Chrishell’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the one where I give you content from queer fame-o’s on Instagram!

One day I would like to go back in time and tell 2019 me that I would become very invested in Chrishell’s relationship, just see what I would say.

What is there to feel but love for this???

Okay wait I am now remembering that, like, pictures of you and your significant other are indeed a Christmas thing.

Still more! And thank god Clinton is here!

Okay couples! We see you! We respect you even!

Ah normality has been restored, cause if there is one thing Janelle is gonna do it is get in that damn Grinch costume.

They are simply so cute!!!

And not to be outdone…

Jenna please pack me a bag of your favorite things!

Ballin and listening to Kimbra? Love that vibe.

Not gonna hold ya, “merry krampussy” is working for me.

Quite literally slay Mama???

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF+ and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!
Related:

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 264 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!