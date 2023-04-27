I’m in this space of writing and deleting the column this week. Writing out these long ideas on gender and sexuality and comic books, deleting them and staring at the wall and wondering what we’re even doing here. We are getting existential in our house this week, because our cat is at the end of her life, even though she is too young to be at that point, but the universe is cruel sometimes, and so here we are. I am staring at the wall and listening to my brain scream into the heavens, what am I going to write about in my comics column this week?

But I turned to comics as a balm almost immediately when I was feeling sad about this development, because it is the basest of impulses to seek all that shields you from the slings and arrows of feelings we would rather avoid. Feelings we will have to confront some day for certain but maybe, right now, we can avoid them.

I opted to go back and reread Marvel’s Black Cat, a series written by Jed Mackay (who is also writing the excellent ongoing Moon Knight series) because I wanted to lose myself in something that feels like a comic book in all the ways that the scope and expanse of larger comic book storytelling can lose so easily. It also feels a bit whimsically on-the-nose to read a series called Black Cat while I’m mourning the impending loss of one of our own felines.

Black Cat is a lavish and stylistic world of heists, capers, and other assorted thieveries, a series focusing on the titular Black Cat (Felicia Hardy), cat burglar and on-again-off-again Spider Man girlfriend. But it is also, thankfully, deeply gay.

A while back, I had written in my picks at the end of a Gutter Talk installment that I wished there was a queer Black Cat series, to which multiple kind readers wrote to say “uhhh that is already a thing,” and my little heart grew three sizes. Black Cat is my favorite kind of superhero comic, one that is less about the world-building, the teamwork, and the “what if cops could fly” of it all and is more concerned with the lives of characters that live in the streets and never yearn much for the heavens.

Characters that have streets and corner stores and lives, civilian clothes and responsibilities. Loves and losses. Black Cat contains all of this. In an ongoing storyline that briefly involves Black Cat’s old mentor briefly stealing immortality, Felicia Hardy is forced to seek help in the arms of the one person some of us would walk into traffic to avoid. Her jilted ex-girlfriend, Odessa Drake.

Drake is the leader of the New York thieves guild, and already we are veering so closely into “every heist movie would improve with more lesbians” territory. Hardy needs the support of the guild in order to reverse her mentor’s immortality that he traded from the devil in exchange for the deed to Manhattan, and so she ventures into the heart of her ex-girlfriend’s place of work/thieves guild to ask for her help. Moving through a lovely story involving a little double-cross and a loss of a loved one and standing on a rooftop with Drake, the Black Cat and her rival master thief sip champagne within inches of the other. A slip of the phrase “our feud is put to bed” leads to the inevitable.

They know this will not work, they say as such, but all the same, we witness Hardy and Drake wake up together the morning after.

This relationship fails, because they knew it would, and we all know the feeling of a situation that won’t go how we wish regardless of how much we fight for it. But failure and loss are inevitable; we cannot fight or trade or heist our way out of the way something can fall apart even as it feels so nice and beautiful and perfect. This happens with the Black Cat and her lover here, and again in the Iron Cat series where a second spurned ex-girlfriend steals an Iron Man suit to get back at Hardy (and a pattern emerges…), and it is fun to think of the Black Cat as the Marvel Universe’s resident chaotic queer icon, who has beautiful master thief ex-girlfriends she loves but cannot make it work with and a boyfriend, Spider-Man, (who is hot, but kind of dull and a bit of a cop) — and she loves them all.

And sometimes, things don’t work out. Sometimes, we cannot fix things we are losing no matter what we would trade or do to make the universe less cruel, but that is not the way things are. Going back to reading Black Cat gives me a little respite, like putting Ocean’s Eleven on while you cry on the couch for an afternoon. I want to live in something fun and playful as I fall apart, and I wish there were a thousand Black Cat comics just like this, full of capers and stories and ex-girlfriends to bargain with. Because it is nice to have our gay little stories to heal the heart when it is at its most broken.

This is where I am at this week, and I thank you for being here with me for it. Read Black Cat, and the current ongoing Black Cat and Mary Jane (also written by Jed Mackay), where Hardy has teamed up with her current boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend in true chaotic fashion. Join me in imagining a world where these two realize they are the most important thing the other has and turn that into a beautiful, and very gay, union.

