On Glenique Frank Returning Her London Marathon Medal and Undefeatable Bad Faith

There is no longer a limit to the things I can allow myself to believe, even as an agnostic I am all too aware that the one true faith is conversations held in bad intentions. Once I was young; innocent and naive and allowed myself to think that surely not all of this is true, that there are simply bigger and more important and better things to concern ourselves with in a world so set ablaze and hurtling towards the infinite abyss. But there is a headline, because there is always a headline, that reads Transgender female runner who beat 14,000 women at London Marathon offers to give medal back and I know we are lost.

While it is true that Glenique Frank ran in the women’s category of the 2023 London Marathon and placed ahead of some 14,000-odd women, what information would turn the head of this line is that Frank placed 6,160th overall. Which is not first or even second or third or in the top ten. It is not last, but it is not anything else either, it is just the middle where everyone that is not on the podium exists. The London Marathon, like most marathons, gives you a medal that simply states that you were ever there and that is the medal that Frank is returning.

When an event like this happens, the lights of social media turn on with grand and ill-considered luminance. People crawl from the woodwork to post and revel in the fact that Glenique Frank only came in 6,160th place overall, which is not anywhere near winning and that in the great trans women in sports debate what people aren’t paying attention is that trans women are bad at sports and we should be included in the categories in which we belong, because we are bad at sports, so who cares? And every time this happens I wonder if anyone has ever considered the idea that we are allowed our pride in this conversation.

Bad faith is one of those universal truths that exists on all sides of an opposed force. Trans people, queer people, we contain it, too.

For some I believe it to be a way of connecting with other people — that if you paint an entire community with a broad enough brush that it might mean you truly belong there. A lot of citizens of the eternal internet love to do this, to portray trans people as being a group of indoor kids who carry the same cultural touchstones in their pockets as prizes and are in fact awkward and weird and best left alone. Never once considering how alienating it might be to announce that all the people who share an identity are the same kind of vision of yourself that you have made peace with.

Or it is a natural defense to a debate that has become contentious and heated, and if we acquiesce to our failings and shortfalls that it makes it easier to let us in. So often people will point to trans women’s track record in organized and competitive sport and show all the ways in which we haven’t won as proof that we deserve to be there but believe me when I tell you that no one has ever gotten into the party by staring at the shoes. The fight for inclusion cannot be on the backs of our inability to place.

We deserve to be in sports because we are women who deserve to be in the places we belong, nothing more or less than that. It is a simple idea that has splintered into a heated debate that I am not investing in here but I am saying that I will not look to the low road and say that we are here and we are abject failures so please let us in, we promise to not make a fuss about it once granted entry. Just as we are not ingraining ourselves to culture by portraying ourselves as indoor kids, dorks and nerds or emotionally stunted adults who never crave the spotlight or the center of attention. This is just untrue of any one group and certainly it does not create a sense of humanity around us to say that we are a collective of awfully uncool people.

There is no one metric of being cool in the first place, even the worst after school special took great pains to tell us that. You can say that trans women are uncool, but a trans woman composed the soundtrack to Tron, The Shining and A Clockwork Orange. A trans woman contributed to the birth of an R&B scene in Toronto and wrote one of the most beautiful songs there is, “Any Other Way.” Trans women wrote, directed and created all of the goddamn Matrix movies. Black trans women are the reason pride month and our ongoing place in this struggle even exist at all. This is all to say that trans women have been in the corner pocket of endless cultural movements and are the reason we are even able to continue fighting for our voices to be heard over the rabble.

I will never grasp the concept that positioning ourselves as less than or inferior grade is in some way the secret that unlocks decades worth of struggle, the answer to our oppression. Meekly announcing that we are losers anyway, so what’s the harm?

We don’t have to be good at anything at all to be included — but we also do not need to file away our claws.

In sports, we point to the trans women who place second or third or 6,160th and say that we are not winning medals anyway, so why not let us in. That we are weakened by our hormones or the years of our lives and letting in what few of us are vying for position doesn’t hurt anybody., But then what happens when we succeed? What does this say of trans women who work and train and struggle to compete with the desire to win in their hearts. They are not great betrayers of the cause by simply choosing to excel. We should all be so lucky to find ourselves at the front of the pack.

Glenique Frank returning her medal is a defensive tactic I fully understand. She took a lot of heat in a moment when fires are raging red hot and if we throw back what we are owed perhaps all eyes will forget they ever saw us here. But we will be here all the same, the headlines will change and warp and shift to fit a narrative crafted by the people that write them in their head, long before we lace our shoes to head to the line. I do not fault Frank for wanting the attention to simply go away. It is a shameful truth of bad faith that all giving ground does, is make things worse.