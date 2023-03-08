FYP: You’re Probably The Gay Cousin Aren’t You?

Happy Wednesday Lego Lovlies!!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@soundhealer111
TeacherBae always 😍🤤
Paying zero attention to the kids — I love it
@jacieagan_
she got 30lb’s of ass alone why wouldn’t i.. 😏 #CapCut #relatable #AXERatioChallenge #fyp #rihanna #trending
Correct. Now let’s kiss and touch parts.
@darealbbjudy
#pregnancy #pregnancyquestions #pregnanttiktok #dabrat #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbian #mommytiktok #fyp
HELP.
@zhaworld
EMBARRASSING 😭#fyp #lgbtq🏳️🌈
But…..why a SUBSTITUTE TEACHER?
@taty_aa
I swear i can do it by myself 😂😂 #explorepage #fypシ #xyzbca #couples #viral #funny #foryoupage #share #like
I can still 100% do it myself.
@meaaa.lovee
Cause girl b5 fr 😒 #fyp #foryou #lgbtq #🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #gaysofttiktok #meaaalovee
I don’t know what this means at all but it feels funny
@sooonotpro
they must cut a lot of hair… 🧐#areyouinthemafia #sometimesmistakenforkehlani #fyp
We should be friends because we are both Tauruses and can just hang out at the same places over and over again.
@jay.and.neo
Replying to @userstyle10_ One thing about my baby … she gone be annoying af when she’s happy.
THE LIP MOVEMENTS
@hipster_sunshine
I tried to be the pioneer in the family but my other cousin beat me to it 🫠 #fyp #gayhumour🏳️🌈 #🏳️🌈 #queer #nonbinary #theythem #bsl #britishsignlanguage #sse #funny
It’s me it’s me it’s me and I love it thank you very much
@auntienae95
you have definitely come to the right place 🤗 #auntienae #auntiesoftiktok
NO THIS IS PERFECT EVERYBODY SHUT UP, SHUT UP LUTZ!