FYP: You’re Probably The Gay Cousin Aren’t You?

By

Happy Wednesday Lego Lovlies!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@soundhealer111

TeacherBae always 😍🤤

♬ Mrs. Right – Mindless Behavior

Paying zero attention to the kids — I love it

@jacieagan_

she got 30lb’s of ass alone why wouldn’t i.. 😏 #CapCut #relatable #AXERatioChallenge #fyp #rihanna #trending

♬ original sound – jacieagan_

Correct. Now let’s kiss and touch parts.

@darealbbjudy

#pregnancy #pregnancyquestions #pregnanttiktok #dabrat #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbian #mommytiktok #fyp

♬ original sound – Jesseca Harris Dupart

HELP.

@zhaworld

EMBARRASSING 😭#fyp #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – LUKECHARNLEY

But…..why a SUBSTITUTE TEACHER?

@taty_aa

I swear i can do it by myself 😂😂 #explorepage #fypシ #xyzbca #couples #viral #funny #foryoupage #share #like

♬ original sound – Foenem

I can still 100% do it myself.

@meaaa.lovee

Cause girl b5 fr 😒 #fyp #foryou #lgbtq #🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #gaysofttiktok #meaaalovee

♬ Someone took my bih IG_joeboss – The JoeBoss Show

I don’t know what this means at all but it feels funny

@sooonotpro

they must cut a lot of hair… 🧐#areyouinthemafia #sometimesmistakenforkehlani #fyp

♬ original sound – Elsa Majimbo

We should be friends because we are both Tauruses and can just hang out at the same places over and over again.

@jay.and.neo

Replying to @userstyle10_ One thing about my baby … she gone be annoying af when she’s happy.

♬ original sound – Jay & Neo

THE LIP MOVEMENTS

@hipster_sunshine

I tried to be the pioneer in the family but my other cousin beat me to it 🫠 #fyp #gayhumour🏳️‍🌈 #🏳️‍🌈 #queer #nonbinary #theythem #bsl #britishsignlanguage #sse #funny

♬ Not sure whos original audio this is – Wian West 🇿🇦

It’s me it’s me it’s me and I love it thank you very much

@auntienae95

you have definitely come to the right place 🤗 #auntienae #auntiesoftiktok

♬ original sound – Coach

NO THIS IS PERFECT EVERYBODY SHUT UP, SHUT UP LUTZ!

