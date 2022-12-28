FYP: Winter Storms Are For Making Out

By

Happy Wednesday New Year Cupcakes,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@sapphicagenda

alone but i know i’m not alone 😔✊🏻 #wlw #lgbtq #queer

♬ original sound – me personally….

Baby it’s cold outside :/

@sk.priv2501

Like bae not tonight man 😂 #viral #studsoftiktok🌈 #foryoupage #lgbtq #content #funny

♬ Coi Leray Players DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Remix – DJ Smallz 732

AHHHHHHHHHH!!!

@tori671

Dont play girl 😭😭 #fyp #druski

♬ original sound – fwzinx

WHICH LIQUOR?!?

@theshapeshifter_

#fyp

♬ original sound – lakii101

I am not a tall femme but congratulations to you both

@justoo_parker

And the cooter you came out of. #fyp #lgbt🌈 #justooparker #foryou #wlw #studsoftiktok

♬ original sound – $

Me calling UberEats support for my partner

@_bggyshrty_

#stitch with @fannita got me all excited and sh!t

♬ original sound – BGGY

“DO A LIL’ BEND” HELP!!!

@our_black_love

Oops I think I caught your heart ❤️ #lesbians #blacklesbians #blacklesbian #atl #thisisblacklove #blacklove #blackgirlmagic #samesexlove #atlanta #atlantalove #ourstory #love #lovestory #lovequotes #lesbians #lesbianlovestory #blacklesbiancouples #blacklesbiansofinstagram #blacklovepage #lgbtq🌈 #thisisblacklove #melanincouples #blacklesbians #fyp

♬ original sound – Nyoka Moncrieffe

I would like to have it plethe

@livzxo_

Love the natural state 😍 #fyp #lgbt

♬ Cat Purring – Cat Purring Sound

Correct.

@lyricandtiana

#wlwtok #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #kinktok

♬ original sound – Coulda Been Records

Also — Correct.

@wayathehealer

It’s quite a great combination 😏 #domsoftiktok #dom #qink #qinktok #transmenoftiktok

♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max – hbomax

Also ALSO — Correct.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 227 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!