FYP: Wait, I Said I Wanted You To Degrade Me — Not Trigger Me

By

Happy Wednesday Passenger Princes,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@abundance999

U gotta like freak sht wit me #fyp #fypfypfyp #fypシ #lesbian #wlw #fy #👩🏾‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏾🏳️‍🌈 #staddy🏳️‍🌈 #lesbians #lesbianastiktok #findyourgrace #nourisheveryyou #ReTokforNature #PostitAffirmations #westicktogether #mickeyfriendsstaytrue #cvspaperlesschallenge #splashsummervibe #showyourgrillskillz #FilmTeyvatIsland #biginkenergy #primedaydreamdeals #plutotvisfree #degradingkinkthings #petplay #kinktok #healthadepopit #stjudedadphotos #amazonmusicproudheroes #bitiktok🌈 #stem🏳️‍🌈 #4u #stemtok🏳️‍🌈 #fem🏳️‍🌈 #domsub #brattysub #dominant #submissve #🌈🏳️‍🌈 #stud🏳️‍🌈 #stemtiktok🏳️‍🌈 #locsandtattoos #lesbianswitch🏳️‍🌈😘 #nolabel🏳️‍🌈 #lesbians #femininestud🏳️‍🌈 #wlw #lgbt🌈 #lgbtq #lgbt #masc🏳️‍🌈 #top🏳️‍🌈 #domfem #aggressivefems #stemsoftiktok #gaygirlsoftiktok #trending #nourisheveryyou #viral

♬ original sound – Zolanski

I suggest discussing more over tacos and tequila

@jayyylaflare

I’m not settling until I find her❤️ #fyp #foryou #lgbt #selflove

♬ Pop it like a pro – Lewgie🪬

Not to be soft on the internet but I hope you all find this

@priynia

extra seasoning #domfem #wlw #lgbtq #mascfemme #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ Follow me – succubus800

Wait….Wait….WAIT.

@monicaxanastasia

7 years later and counting!! (we love this sound) not apologizing 😀

♬ original sound – Abow🏚

Where is the book?

@dejaaaaaaad

Lol retired party twerker here lol

♬ original sound – IT GIRL 💕

I —

@isabelandtamera

my gf asking direct but valid questions this morning #fyp #wlw #lgbt #wlwcouple #lgbtcouples #couplecomedy #isabelandtamera #couplegoals #relarionshipgoals

♬ original sound – 😘

Honestly, I think it’s about time for a bunch of us to take over a tiny town

@cristiandennis

4 lyfers 👏🏾🤪

♬ original sound – Abow🏚

How the whole family fine?

@50_shadesofdonnie

LMFAOOOOOOO so I’m a little confused😂 #fypシ #lgbt #xyzbca #fyp #comedy

♬ original sound – Abow🏚

Well — Let the church say amen

@ceewilldotcom

Maybe I’m not being drastic enough? Time to turn it up a notch! 💉

♬ We do not care – JQ

PLZ!!!!

@janiyaxleigh

Gimme my GOTS!! #party #summer2022 #girlslovegirls #lgbt #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – Luvdae ❤️

Summer is almost over so catch it while you can!

@altonasia

Lmfaooo #prettystud🌈 #4u #foryourpage #PostitAffirmations #ReTokforNature #WeStickTogether #lbgt🏳️‍🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #gmfu #foruyou #4u #viral #foryoupage #CVSPaperlessChallenge

♬ original sound – generalmedia.tv🎬

HELP

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 195 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!