FYP: Stop Bringing Your Mess Out With You — This Is A Party Not Therapy

Happy Wednesday Candy Cakes,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
The finest(freakiest tew yuh) ones I stg🤤😮💨💚 #wlw#introvert#masc#fem#lesbiansoftiktok#kyarraajone
Let’s start this week with something LOUD shall we?
#thisisitcouple #lesbiancouple #wlwcouple #tiffandesh #wlw
I — don’t know how to feel about this but discuss amongst yourselves
#nosydog #ivebeennosymywholelife #lol
HELP!
pov: trying to leave without my gf 😂 “WE’LL be back!” they said #wlw #lgbt🌈 #relatable #funny
How many of you is this?
#studs😍 #femsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈
Let’s chat about how crazy is not as cute as many of yall think it is
This be a daily occurrence 😭😭 #OLAFLEX #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #wlw #gay #lesbiantiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #makeup #blackwoman
OOP!
Like girl don’t come & try to cuddle up with me tonight when u take that wig & dress off 🤣👏🏾#lesbiansoftiktok #comedу
I didn’t know this was a thing but lollolololol the caption!!!!
Is this why lesbian bars can’t stay in business
Self-cleaning and naturally marinated
facts #wlw #fyp #lgbt #OLAFLEX
I —