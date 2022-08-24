FYP: Stop Bringing Your Mess Out With You — This Is A Party Not Therapy

By

Happy Wednesday Candy Cakes,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@kyarraajone_

The finest(freakiest tew yuh) ones I stg🤤😮‍💨💚 #wlw#introvert#masc#fem#lesbiansoftiktok#kyarraajone

♬ Casa Di Bend Over Im Speechless – CasaDi

Let’s start this week with something LOUD shall we?

@thisisitcouple

#thisisitcouple #lesbiancouple #wlwcouple #tiffandesh #wlw

♬ Thanks – O

I —  don’t know how to feel about this but discuss amongst yourselves

@_roxy_the_chihuahua

#nosydog #ivebeennosymywholelife #lol

♬ original sound – Lisa. 😉

HELP!

@jasandkatreality

pov: trying to leave without my gf 😂 “WE’LL be back!” they said #wlw #lgbt🌈 #relatable #funny

♬ Hotel – Lawsy

How many of you is this?

@ty.wvy

#studs😍 #femsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – Silky Ty ‼️

Let’s chat about how crazy is not as cute as many of yall think it is

@_queenkeyyy

This be a daily occurrence 😭😭 #OLAFLEX #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #wlw #gay #lesbiantiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #makeup #blackwoman

♬ original sound – huncho.laflame

OOP!

@resha.rose

Like girl don’t come & try to cuddle up with me tonight when u take that wig & dress off 🤣👏🏾#lesbiansoftiktok #comedу

♬ original sound – IT GIRL 💕

I didn’t know this was a thing but lollolololol the caption!!!!

@_rae_of_sunshinee_

#femmeproblems #lesbianproblems #straightnowherethepodcast #qwoc #femmesoftiktok #studsoftiktok #atl #atlanta #atllgbtq #atllesbians #wlw #queergirlsummer #blackfemininity #healedgirlsummer #studdaddy #hoochiedaddysummer #hoochiedaddyshorts #stuchies #hoochiedaddyszn #quing #femme #stemsoftiktok #stem #blackpride #atlpride2022 #africanlesbians #lesbiansover30 #wlwoc #witchtok #sapphictiktok #staddy #fem4fem #fem4masc #fem4stud #lesbean #splendababy #exclusivecontent #OLAFLEX #atlantapodcast #ugc #DoritosDareToBeBurned #podcast #blacklesbians #atlantablackpride #ugccreator #atlantainfluencer #atlantacreator #lesbianpodcast #blackpodcast #nylesbian #calilesbians

♬ original sound – generalmedia.tv🎬

Is this why lesbian bars can’t stay in business

@extremehotgirlbiz

♬ if you use this sound you like bbc – ur mom

Self-cleaning and naturally marinated

@chanicej444

facts #wlw #fyp #lgbt #OLAFLEX

♬ original sound – brendafaiyaz

I —

