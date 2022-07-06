Happy Wednesday Hot Pockets,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@amyjay.23
Happiness 😁✨ #studsoftiktok #lesbian #fyp #lgbt #happy #healing #growing #dancing
I dunno what this dance is but great job at everything else
@leastylez
So — an 11 then
@theceefooddiet
#fyp #fypシ #lesbians #blacklesbiantiktok #marriedlife #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #foryoupage
Okay but this is really cute
@novabigsteppa
Currently getting up from the table 😂 #fypシ #viral #novabigsteppa
Wait — what if she sees this?
@dnaofficial_
she shouldve known 🙄😂 #fyp #lesbian #lgbt #gay #married #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #wlw #wlwcouple #trending
LOL PLETHE
@bridgewms
Think its a game OG with that spat. #Love #studlife #stud TikTok my body your body yes sir😄😄😄😄
Listen….
@esha.eshhh
At this point she doesn’t care 😪 #thisisitcouple #lesbiancouple #lesbianoftiktok🌈
If we’re already late whats the issue?
@ms.jones3x
Yoo 3 seconds was not enough time to go hop on the ottoman , bout busted myself 😭 #goofy #bigbodybenz #lgbtq #masc #femsoftiktok
Make me laugh = Make me wet
@hopelessromanticsociety
We’ve all been dumped at pride #iweargarage #nyc #comedy #funny #viralposts#improv #fyp #foryou #wsp#foryoupage #hotmesssummer #messybesties
“I love you, I’ll see you later!”……ABSOLUTELY THE FUCK NOT
@itsjaeshanell
#lbgtq🌈 #fypシ #coffeeinthemorning #lesbianscouple🌈
Ok – who wouldn’t want this?!
@blackheartkweenz
IF ITS NOT THIS I DO NOT WANT IT!