FYP: Sorry You Got Dumped At Pride

By

Happy Wednesday Hot Pockets,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@amyjay.23

Happiness 😁✨ #studsoftiktok #lesbian #fyp #lgbt #happy #healing #growing #dancing

♬ Toxic – YG

I dunno what this dance is but great job at everything else

@leastylez

#fyp #xyzbca #studsoftiktok

♬ original sound – songs🧘🏻‍♀️

So — an 11 then

@theceefooddiet

#fyp #fypシ #lesbians #blacklesbiantiktok #marriedlife #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #foryoupage

♬ Married Life (From “Up”) – Sergy el Som

Okay but this is really cute

@novabigsteppa

Currently getting up from the table 😂 #fypシ #viral #novabigsteppa

♬ Twisted – Keith Sweat

Wait — what if she sees this?

@dnaofficial_

she shouldve known 🙄😂 #fyp #lesbian #lgbt #gay #married #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #wlw #wlwcouple #trending

♬ zup made this sound – zup

LOL PLETHE

@bridgewms

Think its a game OG with that spat. #Love #studlife #stud TikTok my body your body yes sir😄😄😄😄

♬ Your Body – Pretty Ricky

Listen….

@esha.eshhh

At this point she doesn’t care 😪 #thisisitcouple #lesbiancouple #lesbianoftiktok🌈

♬ cupid – <3

If we’re already late whats the issue?

@ms.jones3x

Yoo 3 seconds was not enough time to go hop on the ottoman , bout busted myself 😭 #goofy #bigbodybenz #lgbtq #masc #femsoftiktok

♬ original sound – 💕’

Make me laugh = Make me wet

@hopelessromanticsociety

We’ve all been dumped at pride #iweargarage #nyc #comedy #funny #viralposts#improv #fyp #foryou #wsp#foryoupage #hotmesssummer #messybesties

♬ original sound – Valencia & Jahad

“I love you, I’ll see you later!”……ABSOLUTELY THE FUCK NOT

@itsjaeshanell

#lbgtq🌈 #fypシ #coffeeinthemorning #lesbianscouple🌈

♬ I Want You Around – Snoh Aalegra

Ok – who wouldn’t want this?!

@blackheartkweenz

♬ original sound – MIAMI & PHOENIX official page

IF ITS NOT THIS I DO NOT WANT IT!

